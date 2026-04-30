ICSE ISC Board Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exam results for 2026 today, April 30, at 11 am. After the declaration, students can check and download their scorecards by logging in with their UID and index number on the official website, cisce.org. The results will include subject-wise marks, overall percentage, and qualifying status, providing a comprehensive overview of each student’s performance for the academic year.

ICSE ISC Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

Here are the simple steps to check the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Result 2026 scorecard online:

-Visit the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations at cisce.org.

-Click on the link that says “ICSE Class 10 Result 2026” or “ISC Class 12 Result 2026” on the homepage.

-Enter your UID (Unique ID) and Index Number in the login fields.

-Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen.

-Click on the Submit button.

-Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

-Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Students should cross check their personal details and subject-wise marks after downloading the scorecard.

ICSE ISC Result 2026: Official websites to check scorecards

Students can easily check their ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results online through the official websites listed below:

–cisce.org

–results.cisce.org

ICSE ISC Result 2026: Login details required to check scores

To check the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 marksheets, students need to enter details like their course, UID, index number, and the captcha code in the result login window. Going by previous trends, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations usually announces the result date and time through an official press release.

On the day of declaration, the board also holds a press conference at its office to formally announce the ICSE Class 10 results. Students are advised to keep their login details ready, check only official websites, and avoid relying on unofficial sources or rumours.