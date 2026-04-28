CG Board Result 2026 Date and Time: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced that the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be declared on April 29, 2026, at 2:30 PM. The confirmation brings clarity for lakhs of students across the state who have been awaiting their scores.

The announcement was made by State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav, setting the timeline for the release. Once declared, students will be able to access their scorecards through the board’s official websites.

Results to be available online, students advised to be ready

Candidates can check their results on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in as soon as the link is activated. Officials have advised students to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid delays, especially during peak traffic hours when the servers go live.

The board conducted the examinations earlier this year across multiple centres in the state. Class 10 exams were held from February 21 to April 13, while Class 12 exams took place between February 20 and March 18. Each paper was conducted over three hours, with an additional 15 minutes provided to read the question paper.

Step-by-step guide to check CGBSE results

To access their marksheets, students need to visit the official website and click on the relevant result link for Class 10 or Class 12 displayed on the homepage.

They will be required to enter their roll number and other details as mentioned on their admit card. After submitting the information, the result will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future use.

The online marksheet will act as a provisional document until original certificates are issued by schools.

Last year, the board declared results on May 7, with an overall pass percentage of 76.53 per cent. A total of over 3.2 lakh students had appeared for the exams, of which more than 2.4 lakh cleared them. This year, the earlier result date reflects a faster evaluation process adopted by the board.