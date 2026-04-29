CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results today, School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav has confirmed. The CG Board results will be announced at 2:30 pm, and students will be able to access their scorecards on the official websites – results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in – once released.

To check their marksheets, students will need to enter their roll number and other required credentials carefully. After submission, the result will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future use.

How to check CG Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 online

For students wondering how to check their results online, the process is straightforward. Follow the below mentioned steps to check and download results.

-Visit the official website: cgbse.nic.in

-Go to the ‘Students Corner’ section on the homepage

-Click on the ‘Exam Results 2026’ link

-Select either the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

-Click on the ‘Main Examination’ option

-Enter the required details such as your roll number

-Submit the information

-Your result will be displayed on the screen

-Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference

The Class 10 (High School Certificate) examinations were conducted between February 21 and March 13, 2026, beginning with the Hindi paper and concluding as per schedule. All exams were held from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Meanwhile, the Class 12 (Higher Secondary Certificate) exams took place from February 20 to March 18, 2026, starting with Geography and Physics and ending with Psychology.

However, the Class 12 Hindi exam held on March 24, 2026, was declared null and void following allegations of a paper leak. The board later conducted a re-examination for the subject on April 10, 2026, during the same time slot of 9 am to 12:15 pm.

Along with individual scorecards, the board is also expected to release key statistics such as overall pass percentage, number of candidates who appeared, and performance trends for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

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