The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a significant structural pivot in India’s secondary school curriculum. Beginning with the 2026-27 academic session, the board will implement a mandatory three-language formula for all students entering Class 9. However, reportedly to protect students from escalating academic anxiety, the board exempted this third language from the Class 10 external board examinations.

According to the official circular issued by the board, the new framework will become compulsory starting July 1, 2026. Under this mandate, Class 9 students must simultaneously study three languages (designated as R1, R2, and R3), with the explicit condition that a minimum of two must be native Indian languages.

Prerequisites for studying a foreign language

CBSE issued strict combinations for students wishing to pursue a foreign language. Going forward incoming students in Class 9 can only take a foreign language such as German/French as their third language (R3) provided their first two choices are native Indian languages.

Apart from this, interested students can also pick three Indian languages and take a foreign language as a fourth elective.

While this student cohort will carry the third language into Class 10 the following year, no external board examination will be administered for R3. Instead, assessments will be entirely internal and school-based.

Though the final grades will be explicitly reflected on the student’s CBSE certificate, the board clarified that no student will be barred from taking their primary Class 10 Board examinations due to performance issues in the third language.

Challenge for schools

As per the board’s statement, several academic and logistical components are yet to be streamlined for executing the three language formula for schools across the country. For instance, dedicated textbooks for R3 at the secondary level are not yet in place.

Schools have been directed to use Class 6-level textbooks (2026-27 edition) for the chosen language in Class 9, supplemented with local or state literature such as short stories, poems and non-fiction.

It also listed a wide range of Indian languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu, for which textbooks are being developed, suggesting the options available to schools for the third language.

Furthermore, citing widespread shortages in language teacher availability, CBSE allowed institutions to “engage existing teachers of other subjects who possess functional proficiency,” utilize inter-school resource-sharing, deploy hybrid teaching systems, or re-hire retired educators.

Schools have been instructed to finalise and update their language profiles on the board’s OASIS portal by June 30. The board also allowed relaxations for Children with Special Needs, foreign students and CBSE schools abroad, permitting flexibility in implementing the third language requirement on a case-by-case basis.

Internet remains divided

While many have praised CBSE for moving forward with the three-language policy, emphasizing the learning of Indian languages as described in the National Education Policy (NEP, 2020), some criticized the board for adding more burden to students’ curriculum.

“Introducing a mandatory third language at the secondary school stage introduces unnecessary mental pressure on students who are already managing intensive core subjects like mathematics and science.” a netizen commented on X.

Netizens who are skeptical about the intent of the bill argue that forcing schools to comply with a central linguistic mandate is structurally unfeasible when the system lacks trained teachers and specialised curriculum in the short term.