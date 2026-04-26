CBSE 12th Results 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is poised to announce Class 12 results for 2026 any moment, marking a milestone with its new on-screen marking (OSM) system that promises transparency, speed, and error-free evaluations. Students across science, commerce and arts streams, who sat exams from February 17 to April 10, can soon access scorecards online, reflecting CBSE’s digital leap forward.

CBSE conducted Class 12 board exams over nearly two months, accommodating over 16 lakh students in diverse streams. Science papers kicked off February 17, followed by commerce and arts, wrapping up April 10. This staggered schedule ensured smooth logistics amid high stakes, with results now imminent via digital platforms.

Ditching traditional physical evaluations, CBSE rolled out OSM on cbse.onmark.co.in- a secure digital platform where scanned answer scripts are assessed online. This innovation boosts transparency by letting evaluators view scripts digitally, slashes clerical errors, and accelerates processing. It’s a game-changer for fairness, enabling quicker result declarations without compromising quality.

Passing criteria: 33% threshold with grace marks option

To pass, students need at least 33% marks in each subject, covering theory and practicals separately. CBSE may extend grace marks for those marginally short, easing pressure. This consistent benchmark rewards steady performance while offering flexibility.

Step-by-Step: How to check results on cbse.gov.in

Once live, head to cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Click the Class 12 result link, enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Verify details, submit, download the provisional marksheet, and print for records. Pro tip: Beat server rush by trying early or using alternatives.

Beyond official sites, results sync to DigiLocker for secure storage, UMANG app for mobile checks, SMS for instant alerts, and IVRS for voice access. These options ensure no student misses out, even amid peak traffic on cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Post-results, original marksheets arrive via schools; DigiLocker offers immediate digital copies. Revaluation windows will follow for discrepancies. This OSM-driven cycle not only fast-tracks outcomes but equips students for college admissions with reliable, verifiable scores.

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