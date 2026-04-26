CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 LIVE: Marksheets to be released at cbse.gov.in soon- Check how to download scorecard via digilocker
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 Direct Link cbse.gov.in LIVE: Beyond official sites, results sync to DigiLocker for secure storage, UMANG app for mobile checks, SMS for instant alerts and IVRS for voice access. These options ensure no student misses out, even amid peak traffic on cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE 12th Results 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is poised to announce Class 12 results for 2026 any moment, marking a milestone with its new on-screen marking (OSM) system that promises transparency, speed, and error-free evaluations. Students across science, commerce and arts streams, who sat exams from February 17 to April 10, can soon access scorecards online, reflecting CBSE’s digital leap forward.
CBSE conducted Class 12 board exams over nearly two months, accommodating over 16 lakh students in diverse streams. Science papers kicked off February 17, followed by commerce and arts, wrapping up April 10. This staggered schedule ensured smooth logistics amid high stakes, with results now imminent via digital platforms.
Ditching traditional physical evaluations, CBSE rolled out OSM on cbse.onmark.co.in- a secure digital platform where scanned answer scripts are assessed online. This innovation boosts transparency by letting evaluators view scripts digitally, slashes clerical errors, and accelerates processing. It’s a game-changer for fairness, enabling quicker result declarations without compromising quality.
Passing criteria: 33% threshold with grace marks option
To pass, students need at least 33% marks in each subject, covering theory and practicals separately. CBSE may extend grace marks for those marginally short, easing pressure. This consistent benchmark rewards steady performance while offering flexibility.
Step-by-Step: How to check results on cbse.gov.in
Once live, head to cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Click the Class 12 result link, enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Verify details, submit, download the provisional marksheet, and print for records. Pro tip: Beat server rush by trying early or using alternatives.
Beyond official sites, results sync to DigiLocker for secure storage, UMANG app for mobile checks, SMS for instant alerts, and IVRS for voice access. These options ensure no student misses out, even amid peak traffic on cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.
Post-results, original marksheets arrive via schools; DigiLocker offers immediate digital copies. Revaluation windows will follow for discrepancies. This OSM-driven cycle not only fast-tracks outcomes but equips students for college admissions with reliable, verifiable scores.
CBSE has revolutionised Class 12 board evaluations with On-Screen Marking (OSM), ditching physical scripts for a secure digital system at cbse.onmark.co.in. Answer booklets get scanned, then assessed online—slashing errors, boosting transparency, and speeding up results like never before.
09:57 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 LIVE: What is the passing rule in each subject's theory and practical exams?
To pass the CBSE 12 exams, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, separately for both theory and practical components, where applicable.
Students clear CBSE Class 12 by hitting at least 33% marks per subject—theory and practical's counted separately (where applicable). Grace marks may apply for near-misses, keeping the bar achievable yet merit-based.
09:49 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 LIVE: Here are simple 4-step guide to check on cbse.gov.in
Unlock your CBSE Class 12 scorecard in minutes with this foolproof process—beat the rush and secure your copy today.
Head to the official site: cbse.gov.in.
1. Spot and click the "Class 12 Result" link on the homepage.
2. Input your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth—double-check before hitting submit.
3. Download the PDF marksheet and print a hard copy for safekeeping.
4. Pro tip: Have credentials ready and try during off-peak hours to avoid glitches.
09:42 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
CBSE 12th Results LIVE: Here are top alternative ways to check scorecards beyond cbse.gov.in
Gone are the days of server crashes leaving students stranded—CBSE offers seamless backups for your Class 12 results. Here's how to access your scorecard instantly via these reliable options:
cbseresults.nic.in: Official mirror site for quick login with roll number and credentials.
DigiLocker: Auto-syncs digital marksheet to your account for secure, anytime access.
UMANG App: Mobile-first check via the unified government app—ideal for on-the-go results.
SMS Service: Text your roll number to designated numbers for instant score alerts (details on CBSE site).
IVRS (Interactive Voice Response): Call toll-free lines to hear results via automated voice—no internet needed.
results.cbse.nic.in: Another robust portal mirroring cbse.gov.in for high-traffic handling.
These channels ensure you get your results without hassle, complementing the main cbse.gov.in dashboard.
09:23 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
CBSE 12th Results LIVE: 16 lakh students tested in 2-month | Check details here
CBSE conducted Class 12 board exams over nearly two months, accommodating over 16 lakh students in diverse streams. Science papers kicked off February 17, followed by commerce and arts, wrapping up April 10. This staggered schedule ensured smooth logistics amid high stakes, with results now imminent via digital platforms.
09:20 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
CBSE 12th Results LIVE: 12th class examination results updates will be out soon
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is poised to announce Class 12 results for 2026 any moment, marking a milestone with its new on-screen marking (OSM) system that promises transparency, speed, and error-free evaluations. Students across science, commerce and arts streams, who sat exams from February 17 to April 10, can soon access scorecards online, reflecting CBSE's digital leap forward.