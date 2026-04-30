CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Excitement is building up among students across the country, but the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the date and time for the declaration of Class 12 results for the year 2026. Although some media outlets have speculated that the declaration could be announced soon, the board has not provided any formal notice to date.

Reports suggest results are not expected immediately, with a possible timeline being discussed around the third week of May. The updates come as there is ongoing speculation about an earlier release.

This year CBSE Class 12 board exams were held from February 17 to April 10. As per latest updates, the checking of answer sheets is in progress.

Update on result date and evaluation?

As per reports, the adoption of digital evaluation methods such as the use of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system under which the scanned answer sheets can be evaluated electronically. This approach aims to improve efficiency and to ensure consistency in marking.

Earlier reports had suggested an April-end release, but more recent updates have suggested that the announcement could follow the board’s usual pattern. In the previous years, CBSE has announced Class 12 results in the mid of May and a similar timeline is being indicated again. This year, over 18 lakh students are expected to be waiting for their results.

When will CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 be released?

Once declared, the students can check their results at the official CBSE websites. The main sites are

1. cbse.gov.in

2. results.cbse.nic.in

Besides, CBSE also provides digital access through DigiLocker and UMANG app, where students can download verified copies of their marksheets.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online?

Once the results are out, students can follow the steps given below:

1. Go to the official website – results.cbse.nic.in

2. Click on the link of Class 12th results.

3. Enter important information like roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

4. Fill in the information and view the result.

5. Download or print scorecard for reference.

The online result will be provisional in nature. Schools will provide original marksheets later. Students are advised to check their results from the official websites and avoid using the third-party links.

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