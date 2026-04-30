CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 Date Live: Scorecards to be out soon at results.cbse.nic.in, Check steps to download
CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 Date Time Direct Link @cbse.gov.in Live:
Article Body - CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Once the results are out, students will be able to check their scores on the official website-results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Excitement is building up among students across the country, but the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the date and time for the declaration of Class 12 results for the year 2026. Although some media outlets have speculated that the declaration could be announced soon, the board has not provided any formal notice to date.
Reports suggest results are not expected immediately, with a possible timeline being discussed around the third week of May. The updates come as there is ongoing speculation about an earlier release.
This year CBSE Class 12 board exams were held from February 17 to April 10. As per latest updates, the checking of answer sheets is in progress.
Update on result date and evaluation?
As per reports, the adoption of digital evaluation methods such as the use of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system under which the scanned answer sheets can be evaluated electronically. This approach aims to improve efficiency and to ensure consistency in marking.
Earlier reports had suggested an April-end release, but more recent updates have suggested that the announcement could follow the board’s usual pattern. In the previous years, CBSE has announced Class 12 results in the mid of May and a similar timeline is being indicated again. This year, over 18 lakh students are expected to be waiting for their results.
When will CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 be released?
Once declared, the students can check their results at the official CBSE websites. The main sites are
3. Enter important information like roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.
4. Fill in the information and view the result.
5. Download or print scorecard for reference.
The online result will be provisional in nature. Schools will provide original marksheets later. Students are advised to check their results from the official websites and avoid using the third-party links.
Live Updates
08:26 (IST) 30 Apr 2026
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Will CBSE release merit list?
To avoid unhealthy competition among students, CBSE does not release a merit list or a toppers list.
08:19 (IST) 30 Apr 2026
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: What are the login credentials required for checking CBSE class 12th results online?
The login credentials required for checking CBSE 12th results online are:
1. Roll number.
2. Date of Birth.
3. Admit Crad ID.
4. School number
07:51 (IST) 30 Apr 2026
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: List of the websites for checking CBSE class 12 results
As soon as the results are out, students can check CBSE Class 12th results on the following websites:
1. cbse.gov.in
2. results.cbse.nic.in
3. cbse.nic.in.
4. results.gov.in
5. digilocker.gov.in
6. cbseresults.nic.in
07:42 (IST) 30 Apr 2026
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to follow for checking CBSE Class 12 result online
Step 1: Students will need to go to the official CBSE website.
Step 2: Select the Class 12 result link.
Step 3: Select the "Class XII Result".
Step 4: Enter your date of birth, school number, roll number, and admission card ID.
Step 5: To access your marksheet, enter the information.
Step 6: Save the scores for later use after downloading it.
07:37 (IST) 30 Apr 2026
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: What are the official websites for checking CBSE class 12th results?
Once the results are out, student will be able to check class 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in
07:31 (IST) 30 Apr 2026
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: When is CBSE releasing class 12th results?
As per the latest updates, CBSE is expected to declare class 12 results soon. Students are advised to keep a tab on the official websites as well as on this space for all the latest real-time updates.