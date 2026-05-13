CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Official Website: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 Result 2026 today May 13, and students can check their results on the official websites such as cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. They should keep their login details ready and use only these official CBSE sites to check their scores easily and without any issues.

After checking the result, students should verify their details and marks properly. It is also important to download and save a copy for future use until the original marksheet is given by the school. If the website is slow, they should wait and try again after some time.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Official websites to check scorecard online

Students can check their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Result 2026 through the following official websites:

–cbse.gov.in

–results.cbse.nic.in

–cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecard online

Students can follow these easy steps to check their Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 Result:

-Visit the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in).

-Click on the link that says “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”.

-Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

-Click on the “Submit” button.

-Your result will appear on the screen.

-Download and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Grading system explained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) follows a grading system to evaluate students’ performance in Class 12 exams. Instead of only marks, students are also awarded grades based on their score range in each subject. Grades usually range from A1 (highest) to E (fail), helping to represent overall performance in a simplified way.

This system is designed to reduce pressure and give a clearer picture of a student’s achievement. Students who secure the minimum passing marks receive at least a D grade or above, while those scoring very high marks are awarded top grades like A1 or A2.