CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date and Time Live: When will CBSE announce Class 12 results at cbseresults.nic.in ? Check direct link here
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Direct link Live cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, umang.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in: As soon as the Central Board of Secondary Education announces Class 12 results, students will be able to check them on the official website-cbseresults.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 12 results for 2026 soon, although the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time. As the Class 10th results have already been declared, attention has now shifted to the Class 12 outcome, which is expected to follow shortly.
When will the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 be declared?
As per reports, CBSE class 12 results are expected to be out in the middle of April, in line with previous years’ trends. In 2025, the board declared the results on May 13.
Students should note that CBSE has not officially announced any date, and they are advised to rely only on updates from the official website.
Students will also need to enter key credentials like roll number, admit card ID and school number to access their marksheets.
Apart from official websites, CBSE will also provide multiple alternative platforms such as DigiLocker, SMS, IVRS and UMANG app, ensuring students can access results even during heavy traffic on official portals.
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 online
Students can follow the steps below to check results:
Step 2: Click on the link that says “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”.
Step 3: Enter your roll number, admit card ID and school number.
Step 4: Submit the details to view your results.
Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future purposes.
The online marksheet will be provisional, and students will need to collect their original documents from their respective schools later.
Students are also advised to regularly check the official CBSE portals, as the result announcement is expected soon.
Live Updates
11:45 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live: Steps for checking CBSE Class 12th Result 2026
Here are the following steps for checking the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026:
1. Go to the official website: results.cbse.nic.in
2. On the homepage, click on “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026”
3. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth
4. Click on the Submit button
5. Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen
6. Download it and take a printout for future reference
11:39 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live: What are the official websites for checking CBSE Class 12th result online?
The official websites for checking Class 12th result are-cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
11:35 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live: When is CBSE declaring class 12th results?
As per the latest updates, CBSE is expected to release the class 12 results soon. However, an official confirmation related to the exact date and time of the results is yet to be confirmed.
11:33 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live: Welcome to our blog!
Hello everyone! Welcome to our Live Blog. Here we will bring you all the real-time updates related to the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026. Students are advised to stay tuned to this space for all the latest coverage.