The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 12 results for 2026 soon, although the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time. As the Class 10th results have already been declared, attention has now shifted to the Class 12 outcome, which is expected to follow shortly.

When will the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 be declared?

As per reports, CBSE class 12 results are expected to be out in the middle of April, in line with previous years’ trends. In 2025, the board declared the results on May 13.

Students should note that CBSE has not officially announced any date, and they are advised to rely only on updates from the official website.

Where and how to check CBSE Class 12 results

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores on official websites, including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Students will also need to enter key credentials like roll number, admit card ID and school number to access their marksheets.

Apart from official websites, CBSE will also provide multiple alternative platforms such as DigiLocker, SMS, IVRS and UMANG app, ensuring students can access results even during heavy traffic on official portals.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 online

Students can follow the steps below to check results:

Step 1: Visit the official website-results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, admit card ID and school number.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your results.

Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future purposes.

The online marksheet will be provisional, and students will need to collect their original documents from their respective schools later.

Students are also advised to regularly check the official CBSE portals, as the result announcement is expected soon.

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