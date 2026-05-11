CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is in the final stages of preparing the Class 12 board examination results. More than 16 lakh students reportedly appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year. The board will declare the result on its official website – cbse.gov.in this week, according to multiple media reports.
Students will also be able to access their results through DigiLocker, where digital marksheets and passing certificates will be made available for download. Migration certificates, however, will not be issued to all students automatically.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Expected date and time
The board has not yet officially confirmed the date and time for the Class 12 result announcement. Last year, CBSE declared the results on May 13. Since the evaluation process is reportedly complete, the results are expected around May 12 this year as well.
An official notification is usually issued on the day of the result declaration. Schools are informed in advance, and a notification is also released on DigiLocker. Students are advised to keep checking official platforms for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.
How to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online
Visit the official website — CBSE Results Portal
Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link
Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID
Submit the information to view the result
Download or print the scorecard for future reference
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: What is the passing criteria?
To qualify for higher education admissions, students must secure the minimum passing marks prescribed by the board. According to CBSE guidelines, candidates must score at least 33 per cent marks overall as well as separately in each subject, including theory and practical examinations. Students failing to meet the minimum criteria will have to appear for supplementary examinations.
The CBSE board is expected to conduct Class 12 supplementary or compartment examinations in June 2026. These exams provide students who could not clear one or more subjects an opportunity to improve their scores without losing an academic year.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: What is the passing criteria
Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the CBSE Class 12 examination. For subjects involving practicals or projects, candidates must separately pass theory and practical components. The board may award grace marks to students who narrowly miss passing by one or two marks. CBSE follows a grading system ranging from A1 to E, where E indicates failure in the subject.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Practical Exams And Internal Assessments
Practical examinations and internal assessments form an important component of the CBSE evaluation system. Subjects such as Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Fine Arts, and Physical Education include practical records, viva voce, and projects. Internal assessments measure attendance, assignments, presentations, and classroom participation. Schools upload practical marks online before final result processing, ensuring students receive a balanced evaluation that combines theoretical knowledge with applied and experiential learning skills.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Streams Offered In CBSE Schools
CBSE-affiliated schools offer multiple academic streams to cater to varied student interests and career goals. Science includes PCM, PCB, and PCMB combinations for engineering and medical aspirants. Commerce prepares students for finance, economics, and business studies, while Humanities covers subjects like History, Political Science, Psychology, and Sociology. Vocational streams and skill-based electives are also expanding under modern education reforms encouraged by the National Education Policy.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Subject-wise marks distribution
Most CBSE Class 12 subjects carry a total of 100 marks divided between theory and practical or internal assessments. Science subjects such as Physics and Chemistry usually include 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical examinations. Mathematics often follows an 80 plus 20 structure, while Commerce subjects like Accountancy and Business Studies include project and internal assessment components alongside written examinations for comprehensive student evaluation.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Revised question paper pattern
CBSE has redesigned the Class 12 question paper pattern to encourage analytical thinking and conceptual understanding. Approximately 20 per cent of questions are multiple-choice, while 30 per cent are competency-based, including case-study and source-based questions. The remaining 50 per cent consist of short and long descriptive answers. These reforms aim to reduce rote memorization and strengthen practical application skills among students preparing for higher education and careers.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When were exams held?
For the 2025-26 session, CBSE conducted Class 12 theory examinations from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The examinations were generally held during the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Practical examinations and internal assessments were conducted earlier between January and February. The board released detailed schedules and subject-wise guidelines online to help schools and students prepare efficiently for the national-level examinations.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Importance Of CBSE Class 12 Results
The CBSE Class 12 result is one of the most significant academic milestones for Indian students. Marks obtained in the Senior School Certificate Examination influence admissions to universities and colleges across Science, Commerce, Humanities, and vocational streams. Many competitive entrance examinations and scholarship opportunities also require Class 12 eligibility. Students often use these scores for applications to engineering, medical, law, management, and international educational institutions worldwide.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: About The Central Board Of Secondary Education
Central Board of Secondary Education was established in 1929 and functions under the Union Ministry of Education. The board affiliates over 25,000 schools in India and several institutions abroad. CBSE conducts national-level examinations, develops curricula, trains teachers, and implements educational reforms. The board emphasizes competency-based learning, skill development, and alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 to improve educational standards across affiliated schools.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Hello and welcome to our blog
The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 in the third week of May. Reports suggest results may be announced between May 12 and May 15. More than 18 lakh students reportedly appeared this year. The results are highly important because they determine eligibility for university admissions, entrance examinations, scholarships, and professional career pathways across India and abroad.