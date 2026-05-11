CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is in the final stages of preparing the Class 12 board examination results. More than 16 lakh students reportedly appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year. The board will declare the result on its official website – cbse.gov.in this week, according to multiple media reports.

Students will also be able to access their results through DigiLocker, where digital marksheets and passing certificates will be made available for download. Migration certificates, however, will not be issued to all students automatically.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Expected date and time

The board has not yet officially confirmed the date and time for the Class 12 result announcement. Last year, CBSE declared the results on May 13. Since the evaluation process is reportedly complete, the results are expected around May 12 this year as well.

An official notification is usually issued on the day of the result declaration. Schools are informed in advance, and a notification is also released on DigiLocker. Students are advised to keep checking official platforms for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online

Visit the official website — CBSE Results Portal

Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link

Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the information to view the result

Download or print the scorecard for future reference

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: What is the passing criteria?

To qualify for higher education admissions, students must secure the minimum passing marks prescribed by the board. According to CBSE guidelines, candidates must score at least 33 per cent marks overall as well as separately in each subject, including theory and practical examinations. Students failing to meet the minimum criteria will have to appear for supplementary examinations.

The CBSE board is expected to conduct Class 12 supplementary or compartment examinations in June 2026. These exams provide students who could not clear one or more subjects an opportunity to improve their scores without losing an academic year.

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