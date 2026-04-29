CBSE Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Board Exam Results 2026 by May, although the exact date and time are yet to be confirmed. Once declared, students will be able to access their marksheets on the official website – results.cbse.nic.in – by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other required details.

In a significant reform, CBSE introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for evaluating Class 12 answer sheets this year. Under this system, answer scripts were assessed digitally instead of through the conventional physical method. However, the evaluation process for Class 10 answer books continued in the traditional offline mode.

The CBSE Class 12 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10, with the Legal Studies paper marking the final exam. All papers were held in a single shift beginning at 10:30 am.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to download their marksheets once the results are declared:

-Go to the official CBSE website – results.cbse.nic.in

-Click on the link for “CBSE Class 12 Result”

-Select the “Class XII Result” option

-Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

-Your marksheet will appear on the screen

-Download and save it for future use

Overall pass percentage in 2026

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 88.39%. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 91.64%, compared to 85.70% among boys. A total of 17,04,367 students had registered for the exams in 2025, of which 16,92,794 appeared and 14,96,307 passed. This reflected a slight improvement over 2024, when the pass percentage was 87.98%.

To pass the CBSE Class 12 board exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. This requirement applies separately to both theory and internal assessment or practical components. Scoring 33% overall is not sufficient if a student fails to meet the minimum in either component. Those who do not pass in one subject are placed in the compartment category and can appear for the supplementary examination scheduled in July.