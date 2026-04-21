The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 results by the end of April, although the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time. Students who appeared for the exams held between February 17 and April 10, 2026, will be able to check their provisional results online at the official website – cbseresults.nic.in.

This year over 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class 12th board examinations. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards by entering their roll number, school number, and admit card ID on the official result websites – cbse.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

As the result date approaches, students are advised to remain calm and rely only on official updates from the board. The board is currently in the final stages of evaluation, and results will be made available online and via mobile apps.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check scores online

Students can follow these steps to access their marksheets:

-Visit the official result portals — results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

-Click on the link for “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026.”

-Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID in the required fields.

-Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.

Typically, Class 12 results are declared shortly after the Class 10 results. Last year, CBSE released the results in mid-May.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Official websites to check scorecards

Once announced, the results will be available on official websites – cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in – and can also be accessed through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Students will need their roll number, as mentioned on the admit card, to check their scores.

CBSE Class 12 result 2026: Checking result via DigiLocker and UMANG app

Over the years, CBSE has made it easier for students to access their scores through multiple platforms, including official websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.

CBSE has also instructed schools to provide students with a 6-digit security PIN. This PIN can be used to download digital mark sheets and migration certificates from DigiLocker. In case of heavy traffic or website issues, students can use the UMANG app or IVRS services as alternative options to check their results.