The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon on its official website – cbse.gov.in. More than 18 lakh students who appeared for the board exams are currently awaiting their results. As per medi reports, the results are likely to be announced in the third week of May 2026. Once released, students can check their scores online using their login details.

CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj has stated that the result process is on schedule and will be announced shortly. He also rejected reports suggesting technical issues in the evaluation process, calling such claims misleading.

Students are advised to depend only on official CBSE platforms and reliable sources for accurate updates.

Where to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026

Students can access their results on these official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

To avoid inconvenience due to heavy traffic on result day, CBSE has also arranged alternative platforms.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Once the results are announced, students can easily access their marksheets by following these steps:

-Visit the official CBSE results website at results.cbse.nic.in

-Click on the link that says “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”

-Choose the “Class XII Result” option

-Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

-Submit the information to view your result on the screen

-Download and save a copy of the marksheet for future reference

The online marksheet issued by CBSE will be provisional. Students will have to collect their original marksheets and certificates from their schools later.

However, the digital copy will be accepted for college admissions and other official purposes where applicable. Along with the results, CBSE may also share details like overall pass percentage and the topper list.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for verification, rechecking, or re-evaluation of answer sheets. The board will release detailed instructions, including dates and application procedures, after the results are announced.

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