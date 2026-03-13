The Class 10 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded on March 11. The examinations were held from February 17 to March 11. Students are now waiting for the results, which will be announced on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

Looking at past trends, the pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 exams has been gradually increasing. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 93.6%, compared to 91.10% in 2019. This shows steady improvement in students’ performance over the years. Experts believe that with academic activities returning to normal after the pandemic, the pass percentage in 2026 may remain similar or even increase slightly.

CBSE class 10th result: What previous result trends suggest

Over the past decade, CBSE has usually declared Class 10 results in May, except during the pandemic years. In 2025, the results were announced on May 13. However, since CBSE is introducing two board exam sessions this year and the second phase is expected to begin in May, the results for the first phase may be released earlier, possibly in April.

How to check CBSE class 10 result 2026

Once the results are declared, students can follow these steps to check their scorceards online:

-Visit the official CBSE website or the results portal.

-Click on the link for “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026.”

-Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

-Submit the details to view your result.

-Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Students can also access their digital marksheets through the DigiLocker app, where CBSE provides official documents online.

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for the latest updates and detailed information about the Class 10 result.

CBSE class 10th result: How to check result via DigiLocker

Students can also access their CBSE marksheets online through DigiLocker. The digital platform allows students to download official academic documents issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Follow these steps to check your result:

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your existing credentials. If you do not have an account, you can sign up to create one.

Step 3: After logging in, go to the CBSE Results section available under the “Education” or “Results” tab.

Step 4: Enter the required details such as your CBSE roll number, school number, and other information as asked on the page.

Step 5: Once the details are submitted, your Class 10 result and digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Students can download and save the marksheet for future reference.

CBSE class 10th result: How to check result through IVRS

Apart from websites, students can also check their Class 10 and Class 12 results through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). To use this facility, students need to dial 24300699 along with their area code before the number. After following the voice instructions, they will be able to access their results.