CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 (OUT) @cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Result 2026 today. To check the result, students must have their roll number, school number, and admit card ID ready. The online marksheet is provisional, and the original certificates will be provided by the respective schools at a later date.

Along with the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026, the board will also release important result data like the overall pass percentage, how boys and girls have performed, and region-wise performance details. These statistics will help students and parents understand the overall exam trend this year, including how schools and different zones have performed compared to previous years.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check overall pass percentage

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: official websites to check scorecard

Students can visit any of these official websites to check and download their scorecards once the results are announced.

results.cbse.nic.in – Primary result portal

–cbseresults.nic.in – Alternate result website

–cbse.gov.in – Official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

–results.nic.in – Government results portal

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: How to check scorecard online

Students can easily check and download their CBSE Class 10 scorecard online by following the steps given below:

-Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-results.cbse.nic.in

-Click on the link for “Class 10 Result 2026” on the homepage.

-Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

-Click on the Submit button.

-Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

-Download and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Login details required for scorecard

To access the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026, students must keep the following details ready:

-Roll Number

-School Number

-Admit Card ID

-Date of Birth (if required)

These details are printed on the admit card and are necessary to log in and view the scorecard on official websites, SMS service, and DigiLocker.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check pass percentage

To pass the Class 10 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject. This includes both theory and internal or practical marks together.

Students must also pass all subjects to be considered successful. If someone fails in one or two subjects, they may get a chance to appear for compartment exams to improve their marks.