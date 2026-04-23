The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for its second board exams for Class 10 students. The exams will start on May 15 with Mathematics standard (041) and Basic (241). The English exam will take place on May 16, followed by Science on May 18 and language papers on May 19. All exams will be conducted in a single shift.

This is the first time CBSE is holding exams under a two-board exam system. It gives students who have already passed the Class 10 main exam held in February another chance to appear again in up to three subjects and improve their marks.

The exams will follow the same pattern and syllabus as the main board exams conducted earlier in February. This means there will be no changes in the question format, marking scheme, or level of difficulty, ensuring a fair and consistent evaluation process for all students.

CBSE Class 10th: Download process and important guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue separate admit cards for this second phase of exams. Students will need to download them from the official website or collect them from their respective schools. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam centre and strictly follow all exam-day instructions.

It is also important to note that internal assessment marks will remain unchanged, as already submitted by schools. Only the written exam scores will be revised based on the student’s performance in this attempt.

CBSE Class 10th: Check phase 2 date sheet 2026

Date Subject Time May 15, 2026 Mathematics (Standard & Basic) 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM May 16, 2026 English (Communicative & Language/Lit) 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM May 18, 2026 Science 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM May 19, 2026 Hindi (A & B) / Home Science / Regional Languages 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM May 20, 2026 Computer Applications / IT / AI / Painting / Sanskrit 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM May 21, 2026 Social Science 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results for 2026 on April 15. Delhi recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 97.38%, showing a significant increase from last year’s 95.14%. With this performance, the national capital has also surpassed the overall national average of 93.70%.