The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier today announced that it will issue refunds to students who were overcharged during the class 12 post-result process due to technical issues.

CBSE’s latest move comes a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan directed the board to present a detailed report over complaints of technical glitches faced by students during the re-evaluation process.

In a notice published earlier this month CBSE said that certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies of evaluated answer books on May 21 and 22.

‘In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged,” the board admitted in the recently issued notice. The CBSE said that in all cases of excess payment, the “exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment”.

“Similarly, in cases where lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required,” it said. “Scanned copies of the evaluated answer books shall be provided in all such cases, without candidates being required to submit fresh requests,” the board added.

Pradhan had on Wednesday taken serious note of complaints related to server downtime, payment gateway failures and other operational issues reported during the post-result process, sources said.

The board, in a statement issued on Saturday, said it was monitoring the complaints and taking corrective steps. These included extending timelines and making technical interventions to ensure that students were not affected by the disruptions.

“Parents and students are requested not to feel anxious if they have encountered such issues. The very purpose of the verification and re-evaluation mechanism is to address genuine concerns in a structured and fair manner,” CBSE said.

The board also said that the disruptions were caused by unusually high traffic on the portal during peak hours.