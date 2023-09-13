CAT 2023 registration deadline extended till September 20; apply now

The last date of registration for Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) conducted by Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has been extended till 5.00 pm on September 20, 2023. In response to the difficulty faced by candidates in procuring the documentation necessary for timely registration, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have decided to extend the CAT 2023 registration deadline.

Candidates must note that there will not be any further extension of registration deadline. The CAT Convenor has urged candidates to register well in advance to allow themselves a hassle-free registration process and to avoid a last-minute rush.

Registration Form Edit Window:

After the closure of the registration window, candidates will be able to edit the following fields in the application form (if required):

(i) Photograph

(ii) Signature

(iii)Test City Preferences

After the closure of the registration window, a very short edit window will be made available to the registered applicants. This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2023 within the specified deadline.

Date of the Test:

CAT 2023 will be conducted on November 26, 2023 (Sunday) in three sessions.

Duration of the Test:

The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. The Test will have the following three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

Also Read Education in Ireland announces its roadshow for study abroad aspirants in India

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 2023. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance.Finally, candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT 2023 website for the latest information and updates. In case of any queries, candidates can check the website – https://iimcat.ac.in or reach out to the help desk at 18002108720.