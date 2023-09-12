Career Launcher to conduct seminars in 30 cities to help students ace CLAT and MBA exam

Career Launcher, an education solutions provider, has announced to conduct around 30 seminars in different cities across India to help MBA and law aspirants get into top business and law schools. The seminars or programmes – ‘Race to 99 percentile in CAT 2023’ and ‘Race to NLUs (CLAT/AILET 2024)’ —will equip students with strategies to clear these highly competitive exams, while each session focusing on a particular exam, that is, CAT exam for MBA or CLAT/AILET exam for law schools entrance.

CAT 2023 management exam will be conducted on November 26, 2023, and CLAT/AILET in 2024. Carrer Launcher’s competitive test preparation platform helps students to crack competitive exams like CAT (Common Admission Test) and CLAT (Common Law Admission Test).

For MBA aspirants, ‘Race to 99 percentile in CAT’ programme has already started from August 12 onwards and will go on till October 8, covering cities like Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Trivandrum including tier 2 cities. For law aspirants, ‘Race to NLUs’ sessions will start from August 26 onwards and will end by September 24, spanning across cities like Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Bangalore, Lucknow, and Raipur.

“Success in CAT exam is not solely determined by acing certain portions like Quantitative Aptitude or Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Although aspirants achieve decent percentiles but hit a plateau and struggle to reach 99 percentile. Achieving a high percentile requires a strategic approach and rapid improvement and that is what we always provide our students with. Our Race to 99 percentile programme aims to take students ‘from zero to hero’ by enhancing sectional and overall scores,” Gautam Puri, vice chairman and MD, Career Launcher, said.

Registrations for attending these seminars or programmes are now open and interested students can visit the official website at http://www.careerlauncher.com/race-to-99-percentile and http://www.lawentrance.com/race-to-nlu to sign up and access detailed information about the sessions, venues, important dates, and registration.