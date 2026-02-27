The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA Final January 2026 exam results will be declared on March 1, 2026, by the evening. The institute’s Examination Department confirmed the result date through an official notification issued on February 26, 2026.

According to ICAI, students who appeared for the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in January 2026 can expect their results to be released on March 1 evening on the official website. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their scores online.

Expected pass percentage

However, based on recent trends, the overall pass percentage in CA Final exams usually stays between 10% and 20%. The exact pass percentage will be known only after the results are officially announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Every year, the pass rate may vary depending on the difficulty level of the exam and the number of students appearing. Once the results are declared, ICAI will also release detailed statistics along with the merit list.

Overall performance trend

In the last few exam cycles, the CA Final results have shown moderate performance with slightly fluctuating pass rates. Some attempts saw pass percentages close to the lower range due to the exam’s difficulty level, while a few sessions recorded a small improvement as more students cleared both groups together. Overall, the trend shows that CA Final remains one of the toughest professional exams in India, with only a limited number of candidates qualifying in each attempt.

Students can check and download their results online by following these steps:

Go to the official ICAI website: icai.nic.in.

Click on the link for CA Final January 2026 Result on the homepage.

Enter your registration number, roll number, and CAPTCHA code.

Click on Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.



The online scorecard will include marks obtained and the result status of the candidate.