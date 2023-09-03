Byju’s denies third-party vendor payment delays

Byju’s has denied any delays in payments made to third-party vendors Salesforce, Tableau and ToolJet.

As reported first by a leading business news portal, Byju’s employees lost access to data management tools, including Salesforce, Tableau and ToolJet, on August 31, and were subsequently restored access on September 1.

Media reports claimed that the outage could be attributed to Byju’s delaying its payment to third-party vendors, including the aforementioned service providers, which reportedly amount to `45-50 crore.

In an email response to FE’s queries seeking clarity, a Byju’s spokesperson categorically denied any delays in payments and attributed the outages to technical glitches. The company spokesperson also claimed that Byju’s is working on transitioning from third-party tools to building in-house data management systems accross functions.

“Byju’s has a high calibre tech team that has been building a robust and cost-efficient tech backbone and progressively transitioning out third-party software tools and platforms,” the company spokesperson said.

“The purpose of building a single platform for all content management, classroom and CRM solutions is to ensure secure and seamless transition of information for all stakeholders within and outside the company’s ecosystem,” the spokesperson added.

“We were told to transfer all data manually to Excel sheets, as we lost access to Salesforce. However, it seemed like an extremely difficult task for most employees and caused a lot of chaos,” an employee stated in an interaction with FE.

“However, access resumed on Friday, and we were also informed of Byju’s plans to shift to in-house CRM tools through offline team meetings,” the employee added.

Salesforce, Tableau and ToolJet did not immediately respond to a request seeking clarity over unpaid dues and outage of its services at Byju’s.