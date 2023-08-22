BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd admit cards out at panjiyakpredeled.in, download link here

Admit cards for the DEIED entrance exam have been issued by the Office of the Coordinator Rajasthan. Candidates who were to appear in the exam on August 28 can now download the admit card from the website, panjiyakpredeled.in.

Candidates can login to their dashboards through the given apply/login option and can download BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElED admit cards. To login into the dashboard, mobile number and password is required.

The scheduled date for the examination is August 28 and the admit cards were scheduled to be released a week before the exam.

To download the admit card, follow the given steps:

Visit the official website panjiyakpredeled.in Click on the ‘candidate login’ link Insert your mobile number and password There will be an option to access admit card on the dashboard Download after viewing the admit card for future purposes

To pass the test, applicants from unreserved categories must receive 50% of the available points. While those in the reserved group must receive 45% of the possible points to pass the test.

After the results are announced, a merit list will be made public, and candidates will then be contacted for counseling in accordance with that list.

The Rajasthan Department of Education administers the examination each year for the two-year elementary education diploma.