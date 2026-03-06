The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the objection window for the class 12 (Intermediate) answer key on March 6, 2026, allowing students a final chance to raise objections to the provisional answers. Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate annual examinations can submit their objections online through the official portal before the deadline.

The provisional answer key was out by the board for the objective-type questions asked in the theory papers across all streams—Arts, Commerce and Science. Students can review the answers and raise objections if they think any response is not correct.

As per the board’s notice, the objection facility will be available until 5 pm on March 6, after which no further challenges will be entertained.

When will the Bihar 12th results be announced?

The evaluation of answer sheets has already begun at designated centres across Bihar. The checking process started around February 27 and is scheduled to continue until March 10. As per the previous year’s trends, the Bihar 12th results are expected to be out between March 20 and March 25, 2026. However, an official date has not yet been announced by the board.

Objection process and exam details

The answer key has been prepared by subject experts and uploaded on the board’s official websites, including biharboardonline.com and the objection portal. Students will be required to log in by using their roll code and roll number to access the answer key and submit objections against specifics if required.

The Intermediate annual examination was held between February 2 and February 13, 2026, at examination centres across the state. More than 13 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Class 12 board exams this year.

In the exam pattern followed by Bihar, 50 percent of the marks in theory papers come from objective-type questions, which are assessed using OMR sheets. The answer key released by the board allows students to match their responses and estimate their probable scores.

If valid objections are submitted, the board may revise the provisional answer key before releasing the final version, which will be used during the evaluation process.

Once the results are released, students will be able to check their results on the official website-result.biharboardonline.com by entering their roll code and roll number.

The Bihar Board is known for announcing results earlier than many other state boards, and the Inter result declaration is likely to follow shortly after the completion of the evaluation process.