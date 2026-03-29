Bihar Board 10th Toppers List 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 today. The result is now available online on the official website, results.biharboardonline.com. Students can check their scores by entering their roll number and roll code.

Students can also check their BSEB Class 10th board results at The Indian Express Education Portal. Click here to check your results.

The official mark sheets will be distributed by the respective schools later. Students can check this page for the latest updates and important details related to the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026.

Students should keep their admit cards handy so they can quickly log in and view their results. The online marksheet will display subject-wise marks, total score, and pass status. After checking the result.

BSEB Board 10th Result 2026: check pass percentage

This year, the Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 has recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.79 per cent.

BSEB Board 10th Result 2026: Check full topper list

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BSEB 10th Result 2026: Steps to check result online

The Bihar School Examination Board has release the Bihar Board Matric Result on its official website.The result is announced, the direct link to check and download it is updated on the Sarkari Result page. Below are the simple steps to check the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 online.

-Visit the official BSEB Result website.results.biharboardonline.com

-On the homepage, search for “Bihar Board 10th Result 2026” and click on it.

-Enter details like Roll Number, Roll Code, and Captcha carefully.

-Hit the click button to view your Bihar Board 10th Result.

-The Bihar board online 2026 results can be viewed on the screen.

-Download and take the printout of the BSEB Result for future reference.

BSEB 10th Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecards

Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026. The result includes the following information:

-Candidate’s Name

-Roll number

-Roll code

-Registration number

-Subjects Name

-Maximum marks

-Division secured

-Passing marks

-Theory marks

-Internal/Practical marks

-Maximum marks in all subjects

-BSEB 10th Result 2026 status (Pass/Fail)

-Other Relevant Information

Students should visit the official Bihar School Examination Board website, click the result link, enter roll details and captcha, submit the form, and then view their result online.

