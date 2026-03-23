Bihar Board 12th Toppers List 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, announced the Class 12 results today at 1:30 pm. Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, officially declared the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 results. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor had earlier confirmed the result date and time. The results are now available on the official websites — interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com — where students can access their scores. Candidates can also check their results on IE Education. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and login details ready to avoid any delay in accessing their marksheets.

Students can also check their Class 12 results using the Financial Express result checker. Scan the image below or visit FE’s Bihar Board examination page to access the result.

Students can also check their Class 12 results using the Financial Express result checker. Scan the image below or visit FE’s Bihar Board examination page to access the result.

The Bihar Board Class 12 results have been released for all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students who appeared for the intermediate examinations can now check and download their marksheets from the official websites using their credentials.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Pass Percentage 2026

This year, the overall pass percentage across all streams stands at 85.19 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 86.23 per cent, while boys recorded 84.09 per cent.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th 2026: Stream-wise toppers

A total of 26 students have secured top ranks in the Bihar Board Class 12 exams this year, out of which 19 are girls.

In the Commerce stream, Aditi Kumari secured the top position with 480 marks, followed by Mani Kumari in second place with 463 marks.

In the Arts stream, Nishu Kumari from Gaya emerged as the topper with 489 marks, scoring 95.8 per cent.

In the Science stream, Aditya Prakash Aman from Samastipur secured the first position with 96.20 per cent. Sakshi Kumari and Sapna Kumari jointly held the second position with 479 marks each.

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BSEB 10th Result 2026: How to download scorecards online

The Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026 can be accessed via the official website or the SMS facility. The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their results.

Via the official website

Step 1. Visit the official website.

Step 2. On the homepage, students will find a link for the Bihar Class 10th/12th result – click on the given link.

Step 3. Students will be redirected to a result login page where login details such as roll code, roll number and security captcha must be entered.

Step 4. Once done, candidates need to click on the submit button.

Step 5. With this, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of BSEB.

How to download BSEB class 10th results via SMS

Step 1. Open the SMS option on your mobile phone.

Step 2. Type ‘BIHAR10 ROLL NUMBER’.

Step 3. Once done, send the message to 56263.

Step 4. Candidates will immediately receive their results on the same mobile number.

Students should note that the marksheet they download online will only be a provisional copy. The original marksheet issued by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be provided by their respective schools, usually about a month after the results are announced.

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BSEB 10th Result 2026: Check list of official websites

Students can check their Bihar Board Result 2026 online through the official websites. They may visit the websites listed below to view and download their results.

–results.biharboardonline.com

–secondary.biharboardonline.com

–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in