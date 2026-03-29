The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 (Matric) results on March 29, 2026. While many students are celebrating their success, it is natural for some to feel stressed or disappointed if their results did not meet expectations.

Students can also check their BSEB Class 10th board results at The Indian Express Education Portal. Click here to check your results.

Students who did not pass should remember that this is not the end of the road. The board provides several opportunities, such as scrutiny (re-checking) and compartment exams, to help them improve their results and save their academic year.

Students who fail to secure the minimum required marks in one or more subjects are eligible to appear for compartment exams. As per the schedule, practical compartment exams are expected to be held in April 2026, followed by theory exams in May 2026.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Passing criteria

To pass the examination, students must score at least 30 marks out of 100 in each subject. Additionally, the overall total should be a minimum of 150 out of 500.

In certain cases, the board may award grace marks if a student falls short by a few marks. Therefore, students are advised to carefully check their marksheets to confirm whether any grace marks have been added.

ALSO READ BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check Matric scorecards

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Scrutiny (re-checking)

Students who believe their marks are lower than expected can apply for scrutiny. During this process, answer sheets are rechecked for calculation errors or unmarked answers.

The application process is likely to begin in early April 2026, with a fee of approximately Rs 120 per subject. Students can apply online by entering their roll number and selecting the subjects they wish to be reviewed.

It is important to note that marks may increase, remain unchanged, or in rare cases, decrease. Therefore, students should apply only if they are confident about a possible discrepancy.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Compartment exams

Students who have failed in one or two subjects do not need to repeat the entire academic year. Instead, they can appear for compartment exams, which are expected to be conducted in May 2026.

The results of these exams are usually declared by the end of May or early June 2026. The syllabus remains the same as the main board exams, allowing students to clear their subjects and move on to Class 11 within the same year.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Improvement exam

Students who have passed but are not satisfied with their marks can opt for improvement exams. This gives them an opportunity to reappear in selected subjects to achieve better scores.

These exams are generally held along with compartment exams in May 2026 and are a useful option for those aiming to improve their overall performance or secure a higher division.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: If failed in three or more subjects

Students who have failed in three or more subjects are not eligible for compartment exams. In such cases, they will have to repeat the academic year and appear for the board exams again in 2027.

This period can be used to identify mistakes, strengthen weak areas, and prepare more effectively. With focused effort and determination, many students perform significantly better in their next attempt.