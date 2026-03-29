Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 DigiLocker: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the class 10th results today at 1:15 PM. The results will be published online on the official websites at results.biharboardonline.com. After the declaration, students will be able to view their results by entering their roll number and roll code.

Students can also check their BSEB Class 10th board results at The Indian Express Education Portal. Click here to check your results.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so they can quickly enter their login details and view their scores. The online result will show subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status. After checking the result, students should download or print the scorecard for future use until schools distribute the official marksheets issued by the board.

BSEB 10th Result 2026: How to download results online

The Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026 can be accessed via the official website or the SMS facility. The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their results.

Via the official website

Step 1. Visit the official website.

Step 2. On the homepage, students will find a link for the Bihar Class 10th/12th result – click on the given link.

Step 3. Students will be redirected to a result login page where login details such as roll code, roll number and security captcha must be entered.

Step 4. Once done, candidates need to click on the submit button.

Step 5. With this, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of BSEB.

ALSO READ RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Check exam date and how to download graduate level hall ticket

BSEB Class 10th Result 2026: How to check via DigiLocker

Students can check their Bihar Board Class 10 result on DigiLocker by following these simple steps:

-Go to the DigiLocker website or open the app.

-Log in with your registered mobile number or details.

-Choose “Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)” from the list.

-Click on “Matric Marksheet” and enter the required details.

-Your marksheet will appear on the screen.

-Check the details and download it for future use.

How to check Bihar Board class 10th results via SMS

Step 1. Open the SMS option on your mobile phone.

Step 2. Type ‘BIHAR10 ROLL NUMBER’.

Step 3. Once done, send the message to 56263.

Step 4. Candidates will immediately receive their results on the same mobile number.

Students should note that the marksheet they download online will only be a provisional copy. The original marksheet issued by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be provided by their respective schools, usually about a month after the results are announced.

BSEB 10th Result 2026: Check list of official websites

Students can check their Bihar Board Result 2026 online through the official websites. They may visit the websites listed below to view and download their results.

–results.biharboardonline.com

–secondary.biharboardonline.com

–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) may also publish the board results on additional websites. Students will be informed once the links are available. After downloading the result, candidates should keep a printed copy for future use. For the latest updates and more information, students are advised to regularly check the official website.