The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results soon. As per the latest reports, the announcement could happen in March 2026. The board has not yet set an official date, though. However, the evaluation process and topper verification are almost done.

Students can see their results online at the official site, results.biharboardonline.com. To check their scores, they will need their roll number and roll code. In the past, the Bihar Board usually announces Matric results in late March.

How to check your BSEB Matric Result for 2026

Step 1: The student needs to go to the official website, results.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the website, click on the link for the Bihar Board Class 10 result that is highlighted.

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Send in the information to check the scorecard.

Step 5: Save the result to your computer for later use.

Students should have their admit cards ready so they don’t have to rush at the last minute to check their results. The online marksheet will be temporary, and the schools will send out the original certificate later.

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