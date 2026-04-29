BSE Telangana SSC Result 2026 Out @bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in: The Board of Secondary Education Telangana has officially released the TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today, along with the overall pass percentage, bringing relief and excitement for thousands of Class 10 students across the state. Candidates can now check their marks, subject-wise scores, and qualifying status through the official result portals using their hall ticket number.

Alternatively, students can also check their Telangana SSC result on the Indian Express portal here.

Students can now view their TS SSC 2026 result online, including subject-wise marks, grades, and overall performance status, by visiting the official websites and entering their hall ticket number. The provisional marks memo is available for immediate download, while the detailed pass percentage and performance statistics released by the Board of Secondary Education Telangana highlight the overall academic outcome of this year’s examinations.

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Check overall pass percentage

Of the 5.28 lakh students who appeared for the board exams, 95.15% have passed the TS SSC Class 10 exams.

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check scorecards online

Students are advised to carefully follow the step-by-step instructions provided above to check and download their TS SSC 2026 scorecard online without any errors:

-Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana – bse.telangana.gov.in

-Click on the link that says “SSC Public Examination March 2026 Results”

-Enter your hall ticket number and required login details

-Click on the submit button

-Your TS SSC 2026 result will appear on the screen

-Check your subject-wise marks, grades, and result status carefully

-Download the provisional marks memo PDF

-Take a printout for future reference until the original marksheet is issued by your school

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Details required to check scorecard

Students can now check their TS SSC 2026 result online by visiting the official websites and entering the required details such as their hall ticket number (and date of birth, if asked). After submitting the login credentials, candidates can view subject-wise marks, grades, and overall result status.

The provisional marks memo can also be downloaded for future reference, while the detailed pass percentage and result statistics have been released by the Board of Secondary Education Telangana.