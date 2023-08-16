Birla Brainiacs appoints Muddassar Nazar as chief executive officer

E-learning platform, Birla Brainiacs, has announce the appointment of Muddassar Nazar as their new chief executive officer. Nazar has a proven track record of strategic leadership and deep experience in the education technology and Health tech industry, an official release said. He will spearhead the company’s continued expansion and commitment to deliver cutting-edge learning solutions, it added.

Prior to joining Birla Brainiacs, Nazar served as the chief operating officer at Clindecision, where he supervised crucial operations while the startup adeptly managed its way through the challenges posed by the pandemic. His professional journey also encompasses significant roles at organisations such as Vedantu, Healthians, and a prior tenure at HSBC. With a fervent commitment to enlargement and advancement, he has been at the forefront of steering expansion strategies and empowering team members to realise their fullest capabilities, the release said.

“Onboarding Nazar will play a significant role in strengthening Birla Brainiacs presence in India as well as abroad. He will work on expanding the business with new categories, verticals and geographies. We are sure he will deliver strategic industry insights and help the team to create impactful campaigns. In the coming few years, our vision is to advance the organisation’s collective growth,” Nirvaan Birla, founder, Birla Brainiacs, said.

Meanwhile, Nazar said that his vision is to grow Birla Brainiacs as a frontrunner in the education field. “Our vision involves geographical expansion and diversifying our offerings, including the introduction of fresh categories, all while retaining our current leadership. My aim is to foster growth and play a pivotal role in establishing Birla Brianiacs as a significant player in the education sphere, ensuring students access the finest educational opportunities at an affordable expense,” he said.