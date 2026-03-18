LIVE | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not yet officially confirmed the Class 12th result date, but based on recent updates and previous result trends, the BSEB Inter Result 2026 is expected in the third or fourth week of March 2026, with several reports pointing to a window of March 21–25 .

The Bihar Board conducted Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations from 2 February to 13 February 2026, with more than 13 lakh students appearing across Science, Commerce and Arts streams. Last year, the BSEB Class 12 result was declared on March 25, 2025 at 1:15 PM. Students should keep their roll number and roll code from their admit card ready. Official result portals: results.biharboardonline.com, interresult2026.com, interbiharboard.com.

Students who are unhappy with their marks will have the option to apply for rechecking after the results are out.

Steps to check BSEB Class 12th Results 2026:

Go to the Bihar Board’s official website — results.biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link which says – Bihar Board 12th Result 2026.

Keep your admit card handy and enter your roll code and roll number.

Answer the simple captcha question (for example, 15 + 7).

Click on View to check your result.

Students can then download and save a copy of their result PDF as soon as it is available.

Track our live coverage on result date announcement here:

Live Updates

BSEB 12th Results Date Announcement Live Updates: