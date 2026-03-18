LIVE | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not yet officially confirmed the Class 12th result date, but based on recent updates and previous result trends, the BSEB Inter Result 2026 is expected in the third or fourth week of March 2026, with several reports pointing to a window of March 21–25 .
The Bihar Board conducted Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations from 2 February to 13 February 2026, with more than 13 lakh students appearing across Science, Commerce and Arts streams. Last year, the BSEB Class 12 result was declared on March 25, 2025 at 1:15 PM. Students should keep their roll number and roll code from their admit card ready. Official result portals: results.biharboardonline.com, interresult2026.com, interbiharboard.com.
Students who are unhappy with their marks will have the option to apply for rechecking after the results are out.
Steps to check BSEB Class 12th Results 2026:
Go to the Bihar Board’s official website — results.biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Click on the link which says – Bihar Board 12th Result 2026.
Keep your admit card handy and enter your roll code and roll number.
Answer the simple captcha question (for example, 15 + 7).
Click on View to check your result.
Students can then download and save a copy of their result PDF as soon as it is available.
Track our live coverage on result date announcement here:
Live Updates
BSEB 12th Results Date Announcement Live Updates:
09:52 (IST) 18 Mar 2026
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: What are the login credentials required for checking Bihar Board class 12 results?
The login credentials that students will need to check their results are roll number, roll code and security captcha code.
09:48 (IST) 18 Mar 2026
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Has the Bihar Board announced the date of the result?
As per the latest update, the Bihar Board has not officially announced the exact date of Class 12 results, but it is expected to be out soon.
09:42 (IST) 18 Mar 2026
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Bihar Board class 12 results online?
Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their results by following the steps below:
Step 1: Go to interbiharboard.com or interresult2026.com to check the result.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that says "Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2026" and click on it. Step 3: Type in your Roll Number and Roll Code, then hit "submit." Step 4: The scorecard for the Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2026 will show up on the screen. Step 5: Students will be able to save the BSEB Class 12 result 2026 marksheet for future use.
09:33 (IST) 18 Mar 2026
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: What are the official website for checking Bihar Board class 12 results?
After the results are announced, students will be able to check their results on the official websites-
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.
09:27 (IST) 18 Mar 2026
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When is Bihar Board going to announce the result of class 12th ?
The Bihar Board is expected to announce the date for the Class 12th result soon. Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website as well as on this space for all the latest updates.