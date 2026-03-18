The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the Class 10 (Matric) results soon. As of now, the board has not officially announced the result date.

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However, based on previous years, the BSEB 10th Result 2026 is likely to be declared on March 20. The results are usually first announced through a press conference.

Result date awaited, announcement likely soon

After the formal declaration, students will be able to check their results online. The marks will be published on the board’s official websites.

Candidates will need their roll number and roll code to access the results. The scorecard will be available in the form of an online marksheet.

Students can check their results on the following websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Steps to check Bihar Board 10th result

Students who appeared for the exams can follow a simple process to download their marksheets.

Step 1: Visit the official website results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on “Click Here For Matric Annual 10th Result 2026”

Step 3: A login page will be displayed

Step 4: Enter roll code and roll number

Step 5: Now, click on view

Step 6: Bihar Board 10th result will appear

Step 7: Download and get printout of it

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Students are advised to keep their credentials ready to avoid delays once the result link is activated.