The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will announce the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2026 today. Candidates can conveniently access their results through the DigiLocker by logging in with their registered mobile number and downloading their marks memo. Alternatively, students can also receive their results via SMS by sending their hall ticket number in the prescribed format to the official number issued by the board.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results on IE Education Portal. Click here to check AP 1st year result and click here for AP 2nd year result.

Students using the DigiLocker should ensure their mobile number is linked to avoid last-minute login issues, as the digital marks memo is valid for provisional use during admissions. In case of heavy traffic on official websites, DigiLocker and SMS services can provide quicker access to basic result details; however, students are advised to download the detailed marks memo later from the official portal.

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Check scorecard via DigiLocker

Students are advised to keep their registered mobile number ready and ensure smooth internet connectivity before checking their results on DigiLocker.

Open the DigiLocker

Log in using your registered mobile number

Go to the “Education Results” section or search for AP Inter Results

Select the 1st or 2nd Year result link

View and download your digital marks memo

Save it for future reference (valid for provisional use)

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Check scorecard via SMS

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number ready and ensure a stable network connection before checking their results via SMS services.

-Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

-Type the message in the prescribed format (as issued by the board)

-Send it to the official SMS number provided by the board

-Wait for the reply containing your result details

-Save the SMS for future reference

Students must follow the exact format released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh to avoid any errors while checking their results.

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Check previous year pass percentages

The previous year comparison shows how AP Inter Results have changed between 2025 and 2026, including differences in the overall pass percentage and performance of both 1st and 2nd year students. It also highlights trends across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, along with changes in results between boys and girls.

In addition, it includes the total number of students who appeared and passed, giving a clear picture of overall performance as recorded by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh.