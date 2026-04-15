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resultsbie.ap.gov.in, BIEAP AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to release the much-anticipated AP Intermediate 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 today. According to the latest official information, the results for both years are scheduled to go live around 10:30–10:31 AM at official websites – bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results on IE Education Portal. Click here to check AP 1st year result and click here for AP 2nd year result.

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How to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2026 on official website

Step 1: Open one of the official BIEAP result portals:bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says AP Intermediate Results 2026 or IPE 2026 Results.

Step 3: Select Your Year – First Year (1st Year) or Second Year (2nd Year) result.

Step 4: Enter Your Login Details like your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (in the required format) in the respective fields.

Step 5: Click on the Submit. Your AP Inter 2026 result/marks memo will appear on the screen. Carefully check all details, then download and save a copy for future reference.

Steps to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2026 via digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker mobile app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number (along with the OTP sent to your mobile).

Step 3: After logging in, navigate to the Issued Documents section on your dashboard.

Step 4: Search for and choose Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) from the list of issuers.

Step 5: Select the option for AP Intermediate 1st Year Marksheet 2026 or AP Intermediate 2nd Year Marksheet 2026, as applicable.

Step 6: Provide your Hall Ticket Number and any other requested information, then submit.

Step 7: Your digital marks memo/grade report will appear on the screen. Verify the details carefully and download or save it for future reference.

Quick Tip: Keep your hall ticket number handy before the results go live. Enter it on the result page to view your digital marks memo instantly.

When will students recieve their marksheets?

The online scorecard will display important details such as subject-wise marks, overall total score, division or grade, and pass/fail status

The original marks sheet will be issued by the board later. The AP Intermediate exams 2026 took place from February 24 to March 23 in a single morning shift across various centres in the state.

Supplementary Exams: Candidates who do not meet the minimum passing criteria (usually 35% aggregate) will get another opportunity through supplementary (advanced supplementary) examinations, which is likely to be held in May or June 2026.

Recounting/Revaluation: Students unhappy with their marks can apply for recounting or revaluation of their answer sheets once the results are out. The board is expected to announce the application window and procedure shortly after the declaration.

Stay tuned to this live blog for real-time updates, direct result links, pass percentage details, and toppers list as soon as the results are officially released.

Live Updates

AP Inter Results 2026 Today LIVE: Check BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year Result Link @bie.ap.gov.in

06:26 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Best Practices While Checking Results

Use a stable internet connection. Clear cache if the site is slow. Take a screenshot or download your result immediately after it appearsUse a stable internet connection. Clear cache if the site is slow. Take a screenshot or download your result immediately after it appears.

06:19 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Direct Result Links (Will Be Updated)

Direct links to check AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year results will be shared here shortly after 10:30 AM. Refresh this page for instant access.

06:08 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Stay Tuned for Toppers & Pass Percentage

We will be updating pass percentage, district-wise performance, and toppers list as soon as the board releases the official statistics.

06:01 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: When are results expected?

With just minutes left for the official declaration, students are advised to stay on official websites and refresh the page after 10:30 AM.

05:57 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Over 10 lakh students waiting

More than 10 lakh first and second-year students across Andhra Pradesh are eagerly waiting for their AP Inter Results 2026 today.

05:53 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Important note on Marks Memo

The marks memo available online today is provisional. The original physical marksheet will be issued by the Board of Intermediate Education later.

05:47 (IST) 15 Apr 2026
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Pro tip for students

Keep your hall ticket number handy before 10:30 AM. Avoid wasting time on unofficial websites to prevent delays or fake information. Stick to official websites only.

05:41 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Can you get answer sheets rechecked?

Students not satisfied with their marks can apply for recounting or revaluation. The board will soon announce the application window and procedure after result declaration.

05:35 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Supplementary Exams Details

Students who score below the minimum passing marks (usually 35% aggregate) can appear for supplementary (advanced supplementary) exams expected in May or June 2026.

05:31 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: AP Intermediate Exams 2026 Timeline

The theory examinations were conducted from February 24 to March 23, 2026 in a single morning shift across the state. Evaluation and cross-checking have now been completed.

05:25 (IST) 15 Apr 2026
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: What details will appear in your result?

Your AP Inter 2026 scorecard will show subject-wise marks, total score, division/grade, and pass/fail status. The online version is provisional – keep it safe until you receive the original marksheet.

05:20 (IST) 15 Apr 2026
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: How to check AP Inter 1st and 2nd Results 2026 via DigiLocker

Students can also download their digital marksheet through DigiLocker app or digilocker.gov.in. This is a convenient and secure alternative.

Open DigiLocker app or website

Login with mobile number/Aadhaar + OTP

Go to Issued Documents

Select BIEAP

Choose AP Intermediate 1st/2nd Year Marksheet 2026

Enter Hall Ticket Number and submit

05:14 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Keep credentials handy

Keep your hall ticket number and date of birth ready. The process takes less than a minute once the result link is active. Download and save your provisional marks memo immediately.

05:07 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: How to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 on Official Website

Step 1: Visit bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP Intermediate Results 2026 link

Step 3: Select 1st Year or 2nd Year

Step 4: Enter Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Submit and download your marks memo.

05:05 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Official Websites to Check AP Inter Results

Students can check their results on the official BIEAP websites: bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Bookmark these pages now to avoid last-minute rush.

05:03 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: What time will AP Inter Results be out?

Both AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year results 2026 will be available from 10:30 AM onwards on bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

05:02 (IST) 15 Apr 2026

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Results to be declared today

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is releasing the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year results today. Results are expected to go live around 10:30–10:31 AM on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in .