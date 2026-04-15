resultsbie.ap.gov.in, BIEAP AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to release the much-anticipated AP Intermediate 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 today. According to the latest official information, the results for both years are scheduled to go live around 10:30–10:31 AM at official websites – bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results on IE Education Portal. Click here to check AP 1st year result and click here for AP 2nd year result.

How to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2026 on official website

Step 1: Open one of the official BIEAP result portals:bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says AP Intermediate Results 2026 or IPE 2026 Results.

Step 3: Select Your Year – First Year (1st Year) or Second Year (2nd Year) result.

Step 4: Enter Your Login Details like your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (in the required format) in the respective fields.

Step 5: Click on the Submit. Your AP Inter 2026 result/marks memo will appear on the screen. Carefully check all details, then download and save a copy for future reference.

Steps to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2026 via digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker mobile app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number (along with the OTP sent to your mobile).

Step 3: After logging in, navigate to the Issued Documents section on your dashboard.

Step 4: Search for and choose Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) from the list of issuers.

Step 5: Select the option for AP Intermediate 1st Year Marksheet 2026 or AP Intermediate 2nd Year Marksheet 2026, as applicable.

Step 6: Provide your Hall Ticket Number and any other requested information, then submit.

Step 7: Your digital marks memo/grade report will appear on the screen. Verify the details carefully and download or save it for future reference.

Quick Tip: Keep your hall ticket number handy before the results go live. Enter it on the result page to view your digital marks memo instantly.

When will students recieve their marksheets?

The online scorecard will display important details such as subject-wise marks, overall total score, division or grade, and pass/fail status

The original marks sheet will be issued by the board later. The AP Intermediate exams 2026 took place from February 24 to March 23 in a single morning shift across various centres in the state.

Supplementary Exams: Candidates who do not meet the minimum passing criteria (usually 35% aggregate) will get another opportunity through supplementary (advanced supplementary) examinations, which is likely to be held in May or June 2026.

Recounting/Revaluation: Students unhappy with their marks can apply for recounting or revaluation of their answer sheets once the results are out. The board is expected to announce the application window and procedure shortly after the declaration.

Stay tuned to this live blog for real-time updates, direct result links, pass percentage details, and toppers list as soon as the results are officially released.

Live Updates

AP Inter Results 2026 Today LIVE: Check BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year Result Link @bie.ap.gov.in