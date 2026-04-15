resultsbie.ap.gov.in, BIEAP AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to release the much-anticipated AP Intermediate 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 today. According to the latest official information, the results for both years are scheduled to go live around 10:30–10:31 AM at official websites – bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
Apart from the official websites, students can also check their AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results on IE Education Portal. Click here to check AP 1st year result and click here for AP 2nd year result.
How to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2026 on official website
Step 1: Open one of the official BIEAP result portals:bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says AP Intermediate Results 2026 or IPE 2026 Results.
Step 3: Select Your Year – First Year (1st Year) or Second Year (2nd Year) result.
Step 4: Enter Your Login Details like your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (in the required format) in the respective fields.
Step 5: Click on the Submit. Your AP Inter 2026 result/marks memo will appear on the screen. Carefully check all details, then download and save a copy for future reference.
Steps to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2026 via digilocker
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker mobile app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number (along with the OTP sent to your mobile).
Step 3: After logging in, navigate to the Issued Documents section on your dashboard.
Step 4: Search for and choose Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) from the list of issuers.
Step 5: Select the option for AP Intermediate 1st Year Marksheet 2026 or AP Intermediate 2nd Year Marksheet 2026, as applicable.
Step 6: Provide your Hall Ticket Number and any other requested information, then submit.
Step 7: Your digital marks memo/grade report will appear on the screen. Verify the details carefully and download or save it for future reference.
Quick Tip: Keep your hall ticket number handy before the results go live. Enter it on the result page to view your digital marks memo instantly.
When will students recieve their marksheets?
The online scorecard will display important details such as subject-wise marks, overall total score, division or grade, and pass/fail status
The original marks sheet will be issued by the board later. The AP Intermediate exams 2026 took place from February 24 to March 23 in a single morning shift across various centres in the state.
Supplementary Exams: Candidates who do not meet the minimum passing criteria (usually 35% aggregate) will get another opportunity through supplementary (advanced supplementary) examinations, which is likely to be held in May or June 2026.
Recounting/Revaluation: Students unhappy with their marks can apply for recounting or revaluation of their answer sheets once the results are out. The board is expected to announce the application window and procedure shortly after the declaration.
Stay tuned to this live blog for real-time updates, direct result links, pass percentage details, and toppers list as soon as the results are officially released.
AP Inter Results 2026 Today LIVE: Check BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year Result Link @bie.ap.gov.in
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Best Practices While Checking Results
Use a stable internet connection. Clear cache if the site is slow. Take a screenshot or download your result immediately after it appearsUse a stable internet connection. Clear cache if the site is slow. Take a screenshot or download your result immediately after it appears.
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Direct Result Links (Will Be Updated)
Direct links to check AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year results will be shared here shortly after 10:30 AM. Refresh this page for instant access.
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Stay Tuned for Toppers & Pass Percentage
We will be updating pass percentage, district-wise performance, and toppers list as soon as the board releases the official statistics.
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: When are results expected?
With just minutes left for the official declaration, students are advised to stay on official websites and refresh the page after 10:30 AM.
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Over 10 lakh students waiting
More than 10 lakh first and second-year students across Andhra Pradesh are eagerly waiting for their AP Inter Results 2026 today.
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Important note on Marks Memo
The marks memo available online today is provisional. The original physical marksheet will be issued by the Board of Intermediate Education later.
Keep your hall ticket number handy before 10:30 AM. Avoid wasting time on unofficial websites to prevent delays or fake information. Stick to official websites only.
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Can you get answer sheets rechecked?
Students not satisfied with their marks can apply for recounting or revaluation. The board will soon announce the application window and procedure after result declaration.
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Supplementary Exams Details
Students who score below the minimum passing marks (usually 35% aggregate) can appear for supplementary (advanced supplementary) exams expected in May or June 2026.
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: AP Intermediate Exams 2026 Timeline
The theory examinations were conducted from February 24 to March 23, 2026 in a single morning shift across the state. Evaluation and cross-checking have now been completed.
Your AP Inter 2026 scorecard will show subject-wise marks, total score, division/grade, and pass/fail status. The online version is provisional – keep it safe until you receive the original marksheet.
Students can also download their digital marksheet through DigiLocker app or digilocker.gov.in. This is a convenient and secure alternative.
Open DigiLocker app or website
Login with mobile number/Aadhaar + OTP
Go to Issued Documents
Select BIEAP
Choose AP Intermediate 1st/2nd Year Marksheet 2026
Enter Hall Ticket Number and submit
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Keep credentials handy
Keep your hall ticket number and date of birth ready. The process takes less than a minute once the result link is active. Download and save your provisional marks memo immediately.
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: How to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 on Official Website
Step 1: Visit bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the AP Intermediate Results 2026 link
Step 3: Select 1st Year or 2nd Year
Step 4: Enter Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth
Step 5: Submit and download your marks memo.
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Official Websites to Check AP Inter Results
Students can check their results on the official BIEAP websites: bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Bookmark these pages now to avoid last-minute rush.
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: What time will AP Inter Results be out?
Both AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year results 2026 will be available from 10:30 AM onwards on bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026, resultsbie.ap.gov.in LIVE: Results to be declared today
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is releasing the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year results today. Results are expected to go live around 10:30–10:31 AM on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in .