BHU PG Admission 2023: Course preference deadline, details here

BHU admission portal for making changes and choosing preferences closes today

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Last date for correction

Application edit window for PG courses at BHU will close today, August 23, 2023. Candidates who have registered can edit and fill the preferences on the official website bhuonline.in.

Registered candidates can access and edit the necessary modifications and put in their choices for BHU PG admissions on the portal. 

Additionally, the university has told applicants that they failed to read the guidelines carefully and left blanks for their preferences for PG studies. According to the information provided, the course preference form must be submitted by August 23, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Candidates are also warned that their applications will be rejected if they don’t fill out the preferences. They can use the direct URL provided below to the candidate login portal.

The list of PG candidates with incomplete online applications has been released by the examination administration. The registration form should be filled out through the candidate’s login site, it is advised. The pdf contains the information shown below.

  • NTA application number and serial number
  • student at BHU
  • Person’s name
  • Parent’s name
  • PwBD status for sports PwBD type
How to edit the application form and choose preference

Candidates can follow the instructions below to fill out their preferred selections on the BHU PG registration form 2023.

Step 1: Visit the BHU website at bhuonline.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and select the list of applicants who haven’t indicated their preferences.

Step 3: Look up your name in the PDF by using your application number or name if it pops up.

Step 4: Access the candidate portal to log in. 

Step 5: At this point, select the Add Preference Details button.

Step 6: Complete the information and press the submit button.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 17:08 IST

