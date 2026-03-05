Auxilo Finserve Pvt. Ltd., an education-focused Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), has secured Rs 100 crore in capital through the private placement of secured, rated Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The fresh capital is earmarked for the expansion of Auxilo’s loan portfolio and the management of its asset-liability (ALM) framework, according to a company statement.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm, established in 2017, focuses on two primary verticals within the education sector:

Student Loans: Financing for domestic graduate and postgraduate programs, as well as international studies in markets including the US, UK, Canada, and Western Europe.

ALSO READ Can you change current loan from floating rate to fixed interest rate and vice versa? RBI issues guidelines

Institutional Finance: Infrastructure and operational funding for educational institutions.

As of December 31, 2025, Auxilo reported Assets Under Management (AUM) exceeding Rs 5,000 crore, the statement mentioned.

The company currently operates across seven major Indian cities with a staff of approximately 500.

The capital raise comes at a time when institutional investors remain selective regarding NBFC exposure. Harsha Saksena, Chief Financial Officer at Auxilo Finserve, noted that the issuance is part of an ongoing strategy to diversify the company’s funding mix, which includes banks, development finance institutions, and capital market instruments.

ALSO READ Planning to study abroad? Here is how to finance your overseas education

“This transaction strengthens engagement with institutional capital market participants,” Saksena stated, attributing the successful raise to the company’s risk management framework and the broader demand for education finance in India.

Beyond traditional degree programs, Auxilo has been expanding its reach into niche segments, including executive education for working professionals and vocational skill development training.