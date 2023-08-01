scorecardresearch
Assam’s tea garden student becomes district commissioner for a day

Bhagyadeep Rajgarh, hailing from Bokota Nemuguri Deuriting Tea Garden, was chosen for this unique opportunity through a special scheme initiated by the Aditya Vikram Yadav, district commissioner.

Written by FE Education
In a historic moment for Assam, a grade 10th student from a remote tea garden achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the Sivasagar district commissioner for a day. Bhagyadeep Rajgarh, hailing from Bokota Nemuguri Deuriting Tea Garden, was chosen for this opportunity through a special scheme initiated by the Aditya Vikram Yadav, district commissioner. District commissioner personally visited Bhagyadeep’s house and brought him to the district headquarters, where he actively participated in the day-long meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC). The event marked the first time such an honour was bestowed upon a student from a tea garden in Assam, according to an official statement.

”We want to motivate students to aspire and work hard so that they can take up professional courses and have careers in varied fields including doctors, engineers and civil servants,” he said. Rajgarh is a talented boy who, despite facing several hardships in life, is striving hard to achieve excellence,” Yadav said. ”I am sure that selecting him to play the role of a district commissioner for a day will not only motivate him but also other students to pursue their studies,” the DC said. Rajgarh said that he has a dream of becoming an administrative officer,” he added.

During the DDC meeting, a comprehensive discussion took place on the effective implementation of various schemes across different departments. The topics covered included agriculture, industry and commerce, veterinary and animal husbandry, education, health, public works department, water resources, social welfare, power, and several others. Participants delved into the details of these schemes, seeking ways to enhance their impact and ensure efficient utilization of resources. The meeting provided a platform for collaborative efforts and exchange of ideas to drive progress and development in the Sivasagar District, the statement mentioned.

With inputs from PTI.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 10:14 IST

