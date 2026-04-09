Assam Board Class 10th HSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: The Secondary Education Board, Assam, will announce the ASSEB Assam 10th Results on April 10. A total of 4,38,565 students appeared for the Assam HSLC Exams 2026 at 1,046 examination centres from February 10 to 27, 2026. Out of these, 1,90,243 were male candidates, while 2,48,322 were female candidates. Students must keep their login credentials ready to check the results.

The Class 10 board exam results will be announced at a press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials at the Board office in Assam. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance and other details will be shared.

The Assam Class 10 examinations started on February 10 and ended on February 27, 2026. The exams were conducted in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Assam Class 10 HSLC Result 2026 live: Check date and time

Assam Board officials will announce the HSLC Results on April 10, 2026. The exact time of the result announcement has not been confirmed. The ASSEB Assam 10th result is expected to be declared at 10:30 AM, similar to last year when the results were announced on April 11.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on the Assam Board 10th Result Date 2026.

Assam Class 10 HSLC Result 2026: Official websites to check scorecards

Here’s a clean list format for the official websites to check Assam HSLC Result 2026-

–asseb.in – Official SEBA board website

–sebaonline.org – SEBA online results portal

–results.sebaonline.org – Direct result link (when live)

Assam Class 10 HSLC Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

To check and download the results from the official website, students need to log in using their admit card details. Follow these steps to view your result-

-Go to the official Assam Board website.

-Click on the Results section.

-Select the Assam HSLC Result 2026 link.

-Enter your roll number and click Submit.

-Your Assam HSLC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

-Download and save the official result for future reference.

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