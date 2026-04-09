Assam Board Class 10th HSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: The Secondary Education Board, Assam, will announce the ASSEB Assam 10th Results on April 10. A total of 4,38,565 students appeared for the Assam HSLC Exams 2026 at 1,046 examination centres from February 10 to 27, 2026. Out of these, 1,90,243 were male candidates, while 2,48,322 were female candidates. Students must keep their login credentials ready to check the results.
The Class 10 board exam results will be announced at a press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials at the Board office in Assam. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance and other details will be shared.
The Assam Class 10 examinations started on February 10 and ended on February 27, 2026. The exams were conducted in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
Assam Class 10 HSLC Result 2026 live: Check date and time
Assam Board officials will announce the HSLC Results on April 10, 2026. The exact time of the result announcement has not been confirmed. The ASSEB Assam 10th result is expected to be declared at 10:30 AM, similar to last year when the results were announced on April 11.
Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on the Assam Board 10th Result Date 2026.
Assam Class 10 HSLC Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online
To check and download the results from the official website, students need to log in using their admit card details. Follow these steps to view your result-
-Go to the official Assam Board website.
-Click on the Results section.
-Select the Assam HSLC Result 2026 link.
-Enter your roll number and click Submit.
-Your Assam HSLC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.
-Download and save the official result for future reference.
Live Updates
12:16 (IST)
9 Apr 2026
Assam Board Class 10th Result Live: Result login requirements
To check the Assam Class 10 results online, students must have their roll number and admit card details ready. These credentials will be essential for logging into the official website and downloading the marksheet. Keeping these details handy ensures a smooth, hassle-free experience when accessing results and prevents last-minute delays caused by misplaced admit cards or forgotten roll numbers.
12:05 (IST)
9 Apr 2026
Assam Board Class 10th Result Live: When will SEBA announce the results
According to Assam Board officials and the state Chief Minister, the Assam HSLC Result 2026 will be announced tomorrow, April 10. Students should keep their roll numbers and admit card ready to check their results quickly. The date is confirmed, but the exact time of release will be shared soon by the board. Keep an eye on official websites and trusted sources for the latest updates.
11:55 (IST)
9 Apr 2026
Assam Board Class 10th Result Live: Exam schedule recap
The Assam Class 10 exams were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026, across multiple shifts. The first shift ran from 9 AM to 12 noon, while the second shift was held from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. This organized schedule helped over four lakh students complete their exams smoothly across Assam, ensuring timely evaluation and preparation of results.
11:45 (IST)
9 Apr 2026
Assam Board Class 10th Result Live: Press conference details
Assam Board officials will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 10 HSLC results today. The conference will be held at the official Assam Board office, where authorities will also share the pass percentage, district-wise performance, and other critical exam statistics. Students and parents can follow media updates and online reports to get instant details after the press conference concludes.
11:35 (IST)
9 Apr 2026
Assam Board Class 10th Result Live: Hello and welcome to our live blog
April 10 marks the official announcement day for the Assam HSLC Result 2026. This year, a total of 4,38,565 students appeared for the Class 10 exams at 1,046 centres across Assam. Out of these, 1,90,243 were male candidates, while 2,48,322 were female candidates. Students must ensure they have their admit card and login credentials ready to access their results without delay once the link goes live.