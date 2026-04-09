Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: The Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) will release the SEBA HSLC Result 2026 on April 10, 2026, according to the board officials. The state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also hinted that the HSLC Result 2026 Assam will be out on April 10. The SEBA HSLC Result 2026 drafting process is completed. The board will soon come up with an exact Assam HSLC Result 2026 time.

The board chairman and the state education minister will announce the ASSEB SEBA Result 2026 in a press conference. After that, students can check the SEBA HSLC Result 2026 online on the board’s websites at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Students need to use their roll number to see their Assam Board 10th Result 2026.

ASSEB Assam HSLC Result 2026: Official websites to check online

–asseb.in – The official website of the SEBA board.

–sebaonline.org – SEBA’s dedicated online results portal.

–resultsassam.nic.in – Assam government’s official results portal.

ASSEB Assam HSLC Result 2026: How to check scorecard online

Students are advised to follow these steps to check and download their Assam HSLC Result 2026 online:

-Go to any of the official SEBA HSLC Result 2026 websites: asseb.in, sebaonline.org,or resultsassam.nic.in.

-On the homepage, click on the “SEBA HSLC Result 2026” link.

-Enter your roll number and other necessary details, then submit.

-Your Assam HSLC Exam Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

-Download the result and take a printout for temporary reference.

ASSEB Assam HSLC Result 2026: Alternative ways to check Assam scorecard

Apart from checking the SEBA HSLC Result 2026 on the official websites, students can also access their results through several alternative methods. Results may be received via SMS by sending the roll number to the designated SEBA helpline number, while a secure digital copy will be available on DigiLocker for easy download and verification.

Some schools may also display results on their notice boards for students who prefer offline access. Additionally, if SEBA launches an official mobile app, students can quickly check their results by logging in with their roll number and other details. It is advised to always verify the results through official channels to avoid fake websites or applications.