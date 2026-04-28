Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), will announce the Assam HS Result 2026 for class 12 students, today, April 28 at 10:30 am. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check their scorecards on the official result portals, including resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam gov.in.

The board will also provide multiple access routes for students, including official websites, DigiLocker, SMS and the UPOLOBDHA app, to reduce pressure on the main portals once the result link gets activated.

How to check Assam HS result through DigiLocker and SMS

Students who want to download their digital marksheet through DigiLocker can log in with their registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials and access the board-issued document once it is uploaded. Assam HS results can also be checked via SMS by typing ASSAM12 followed by the roll number and send it to 56263.

How to check Assam HS result on UPLOBDHA app

Students also have an option of checking their results through UPLOBDHA app. The steps are:

1. Download the UPOLOBDHA app from the Google Play Store.

2. Open the app on your mobile number.

3. Enter your roll code and roll number in the given spaces.

4. Fill in the captcha code or other login details.

5. Click on the result button to view the marksheet on the screen.

6. Download or save the result.

Other ways to access the scorecard

Students can also use the official websites to download the provisional marksheet by entering their roll code and roll number. Some of the key result access portals are-resultsassam.nic.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, results.ahsecregistration.in and assamresults.in. The online marksheet is provisional and can be used for immediate reference whereas the original certificates will be issued later through schools. Students should verify all details on the scorecard carefully and rely on official or board-linked platforms for downloading their results.