The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, is expected to declare the Class 12 (HS) results between April 22 and April 25. An official announcement confirming the exact date and time of the Assam HS Result 2026 will be made by the board soon.

Once announced, students who appeared for the Science, Arts, and Commerce stream exams will be able to check their Assam HS Result 2026 on the official websites – ahsec.assam.gov.in, results.ahsecregistration.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

The Assam HS Examination 2026 was conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026, in two shifts – morning (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM) and afternoon (1:30 PM to 4:30 PM). Last year, the results were announced on April 30, at 9 AM, and a similar timeline is expected this year as well. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to access their results without any hassle.

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2026: What is the expected date and time?

As per media reports, the results are ready, and the board is completing the final formalities ahead of the announcement.

The Assam HS Result 2026 is expected to be declared by April 23. Following last year’s trend, the board is likely to release the results at around 9 AM.

Assam HS Result 2026: Where to check scorecards online?

Students can access their results through multiple official platforms:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

results.ahsecregistration.in

digilocker.gov.in

To download the provisional marksheet, candidates will need to enter their roll number and other required login details. The marksheet can then be downloaded and printed for immediate reference.

Assam HS Result 2026: How to check scorecards online

Students can follow these steps to check and download their Assam Board Class 12th marksheets online –

Visit ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in

Click on the link for “Assam HS Result 2026”

Enter your roll number and login credentials

Submit the details

View your result on the screen

Download and print the marksheet for future use

Assam HS Result 2026: Result access via UPOLOBDHA app

Students can also check their results using the “UPOLOBDHA” mobile application developed by the state board. The app is available on the Google Play Store and allows students to access their marksheets instantly.

Download the UPOLOBDHA app from the Google Play Store

Open the app and allow necessary permissions

Go to the “HS Result 2026” section

Enter your roll number and registration number (without the year)

Submit the details to view your result

Download the digital marksheet

Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for the latest updates regarding the Assam HS Result 2026.