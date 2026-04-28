Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division II, has released the Assam HS Result 2026. Students in Class 12 can now get their scorecards from anywhere in the state. The board has also disclosed important performance indicators, such as the overall pass percentage and other statistical information, in addition to individual grades. This year, the overall pass rate is XXX percent.

Apart from official websites, students can also check their Assam HS Result 2026 on IE Education Portal here.

Students who took the Higher Secondary exams can now see their scores online at official sites like resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in. The scorecard lists marks for each subject, the total score, and whether the student is qualified. All of these will be significant for getting into undergraduate courses and other academic processes.

The board has released a full set of data along with the findings, which includes performance by stream and other vital information. Every year, these numbers are widely watched to see how well students did in the Science, Commerce, and Arts programs.



How and where to check your scorecard

Students can get to their results by doing the following:



1. Go to the official website: resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on the link that says “Assam HS Result 2026.”



3. Type in your roll number and roll code in the login box



4. Enter the information and then see your result on the screen.



5. Download and print the provisional marksheet so you can use it later.



In addition to the official websites, there may also be other ways to access them, including DigiLocker and mobile-based platforms, to help with the traffic on the main sites.

Overall percentage and gender-wise performance

This year, XXX percent of people passed. Boys have a pass rate of XXX percent, whereas girls have a pass rate of XXX percent. Along with the gender-wise data, the board may also give performance numbers by stream and district. These numbers are normally released with the Assam HS results.

The online marksheet is only temporary and can be used right away. Original documents will be sent out later by schools. Students should carefully check all of the information and get in touch with their schools if they find any mistakes.

