Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division II, will declare the Assam HS Result 2026 for Class 12 students today on its official websites-resultassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in. Once the results are announced, students who appeared for their higher secondary examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards online using their roll number and registration details.

The board will also activate alternative platforms such as DigiLocker and the UPOLOBDHA mobile application to ensure smoother access, especially during peak traffic hours immediately after the result announcement.

This year, a large number of students have appeared for the Class 12 board examinations conducted across various centres in Assam. With the result declaration, candidates will be able to access their subject-wise marks, total score and qualifying status online.

How to check Assam HS Result 2026 online

Students can follow these steps for downloading their marksheets:

1. Visit the official website-resultassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in

2. Click on the highlighted link “Assam HS Result 2026” on the homepage.

3. Fill in your roll number and registration details in the login window.

4. Submit the details to view your result on the screen.

5. Download the marksheet and print the provisional marksheet for future use.

What happens after the result declaration

The marksheet available online will be provisional in nature and can be used for immediate purpose like in admissions in colleges and application processes. However, students will need to collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools. Along with the results, the board is expected to announce the overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance, and district-wise marks scored, in line with the previous year’s pattern.

Students are also advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on their marksheet and report any errors to their school management or the board without delay.