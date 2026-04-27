Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is set to announce the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Result 2026 on April 28. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results from the official website – ahsec.assam.gov.in.

The date was confirmed by Assam Cabinet Minister for Higher and School Education, Ranoj Pegu on X (formerly Twitter), where he extended his best wishes to students appearing for the exams. “HS Exam 2026 results under Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will be declared on 28 April. My best wishes to all,” he wrote.

HS Exam 2026 results under Assam State School Education Board(ASSEB) will be declared on 28 April. My best wishes to all. @himantabiswa — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 23, 2026

The Assam Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 11 to March 16. In comparison, last year’s results were declared on April 30 for exams held between February 13 and March 17, with more than 3.02 lakh students appearing.

Assam HS Results 2026: Steps to check and download scores online

-Visit the official Assam Board website at ahsec.assam.gov.in

-Click on the “Assam HS Result 2026” link on the homepage

-Enter your login details on the new page

-Click on submit to view your result

-Check all details carefully and download the result

-Take a printout for future reference

Assam HS Results 2026: Steps to download marksheet via DigiLocker

-Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

-Log in using your mobile number, Aadhaar, or username

-Go to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section

-Select Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)

-Click on “Class 12 Marksheet 2026”

-Enter your roll number and required details

-Click on “Get Document”

-Download and save your digital marksheet for future use

Assam HS Results 2026: How to check scores via SMS

You can also check your Assam HS result via SMS by opening the message box on your mobile phone and typing ASSAM12 followed by your roll number. Send this message to 5676750 or 56263. Once the SMS is sent, your result will be delivered directly to your phone as a text message.

In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 81.03% for Arts, 84.88% for Science, 82.18% for Commerce, and 68.55% for Vocational streams. Looking at past trends, results were announced on April 30 in 2025, May 9 in 2024, and June 6 in 2023, with varying pass percentages across streams each year.