Assam Board HS Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12th Final Examination 2026 results today, April 28, at 10:30 am. Before the announcement, an official press release will be issued at 7:30 am.

Students from science, arts, commerce, and vocational streams will be able to check their results on the official websites – resultsassam.nic.in, asseb.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in – by entering their roll numbers. The board had already released the Class 10 results earlier this month.

The update was shared by Higher Education and School Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on X (formerly Twitter), where he also wished students good luck as they await their results.

How to check Assam HS Result 2026 online

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results online:

Visit ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in

Click on the Assam HS Result 2026 link

Enter your roll code, roll number, and captcha code

Your HS 2nd Year Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Assam HS Result 2026: When were exams held?

The Class 12 ASSEB exams this year were conducted from February 11 to March 16. Last year, the results were announced on April 30 for exams held between February 13 and March 17, with over 3,02,420 students appearing.

In terms of participation, the Commerce stream had 19,806 students this year, including 13,782 males and 6,024 females. The Vocational stream saw the lowest number of candidates, with 1,505 students (887 males and 618 females). In 2025, the Commerce stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 82.18%, with girls (82.40%) slightly outperforming boys (82.08%). The Vocational stream had a female pass percentage of 74.39%, which was the lowest among all streams and genders last year.

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