Assam Board HS Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12th Final Examination 2026 results today, April 28, at 10:30 am. Before the announcement, an official press release will be issued at 7:30 am.
Students from science, arts, commerce, and vocational streams will be able to check their results on the official websites – resultsassam.nic.in, asseb.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in – by entering their roll numbers. The board had already released the Class 10 results earlier this month.
The update was shared by Higher Education and School Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on X (formerly Twitter), where he also wished students good luck as they await their results.
How to check Assam HS Result 2026 online
Students can follow these simple steps to access their results online:
Visit ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in Click on the Assam HS Result 2026 link Enter your roll code, roll number, and captcha code Your HS 2nd Year Result 2026 will appear on the screen
Assam HS Result 2026: When were exams held?
The Class 12 ASSEB exams this year were conducted from February 11 to March 16. Last year, the results were announced on April 30 for exams held between February 13 and March 17, with over 3,02,420 students appearing.
In terms of participation, the Commerce stream had 19,806 students this year, including 13,782 males and 6,024 females. The Vocational stream saw the lowest number of candidates, with 1,505 students (887 males and 618 females). In 2025, the Commerce stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 82.18%, with girls (82.40%) slightly outperforming boys (82.08%). The Vocational stream had a female pass percentage of 74.39%, which was the lowest among all streams and genders last year.
Live Updates
07:02 (IST)
28 Apr 2026
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Overview of the Assam education board
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, now part of ASSEB Division II, was established in 1984. It regulates higher secondary education in the state. The board manages syllabus, conducts exams, and declares results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams, playing a crucial role in shaping students’ academic and professional futures.
06:52 (IST)
28 Apr 2026
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check results
Students can check their results on official websites including ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, and asseb.in. These portals will host the result links once activated. It is advised to rely only on official platforms to avoid misinformation and ensure safe access while checking and downloading marksheets after the result declaration.
06:44 (IST)
28 Apr 2026
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Press conference to reveal key details
A press conference is expected around the result declaration time. During this, officials will announce important statistics such as overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance, gender-wise results, and district toppers. These insights help students and educators understand academic trends and evaluate the overall performance of the education system across Assam for this academic year.
06:24 (IST)
28 Apr 2026
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Official confirmation by CM
The result declaration timing has been confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. Their announcements through public platforms have reassured students and parents about the accuracy of the schedule. This official confirmation has helped reduce confusion caused earlier by circulating fake notices regarding the Assam HS result date and timing.
06:16 (IST)
28 Apr 2026
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: How to check scorecards online
Students can follow these simple steps to access their results online:
Visit ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in Click on the Assam HS Result 2026 link Enter your roll code, roll number, and captcha code Your HS 2nd Year Result 2026 will appear on the screen
06:10 (IST)
28 Apr 2026
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Hello and welcome to our live blog
The Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared today, April 28, at 10:30 AM. The announcement has been officially confirmed by state authorities. Over 3.3 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results, which will mark an important milestone in their academic journey and future career planning opportunities across various streams and institutions.