The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is expected to announce the HS (Class 12) Result 2026 soon. Students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be able to check their marks online through the official website, resultassam.nic.in, by entering their roll number and registration details.

The evaluation process for the Class 12 board exams is almost complete, and more than 2.5 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results. If previous trends are followed, the results are likely to be declared in the last week of April 2026, as the board usually sticks to a timely schedule and releases last year’s results on April 30.

The board typically releases key highlights along with the results, including the overall pass percentage, stream wise performance, topper details, and guidelines for downloading the provisional marksheet. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly visit the official website to stay updated on the latest result announcements.

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Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: How to download scorecard online

Here are the simple steps to check your HS (Class 12) scorecard from the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council:

-Visit the official website – resultassam.nic.in

-Click on the link that says “HS Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result”

-Enter your roll number and registration number in the given fields

-Click on the Submit button

-Your result will appear on the screen

-Download and take a printout of the provisional marksheet for future use

Students should carefully check all details on the scorecard and keep a copy safe until the original marksheet is issued by the board.

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: What is passing criteria and key highlights

For the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council HS (Class 12) exams, students must meet the minimum passing requirements set by the board to be declared successful. Candidates are required to score at least 30% marks in each subject, and for subjects that include practicals, it is compulsory to pass separately in both theory and practical components. In addition to subject-wise passing marks, students must also meet the overall aggregate criteria.

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Those who are unable to pass in one or two subjects may get an opportunity to appear for compartment exams as per board rules. The final result status is determined based on both individual subject performance and overall marks.