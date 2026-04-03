Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to announce the HSLC Result 2026 on April 10, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam Class 10 HSLC result 2026 link will be available on the official websites – asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the HSLC Class 10 exams can easily check their results online by visiting the official websites and entering their roll number in the required field. Once the details are submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen, which students can download or take a printout of for future reference.

Official Websites to Check HSLC Result 2026

Students can check their Assam HSLC Result 2026 on the following official websites:

–asseb.in

–sebaonline.org

–resultsassam.nic.in

–assamresult.in

These are the official and trusted platforms where the result link will be activated. Students are advised to keep their roll number ready and use any of these websites to check their results easily.

ALSO READ Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026: Assam board announces date for class 10th scorecards

Assam Board Class 10th Result 2026: Steps to check scorecards online

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their result:

-First, visit the official website sebaonline.org.

-On the homepage, click on the link for HSLC Result 2026.

-Enter your roll number and the captcha code in the given fields.

-After that, click on the submit button, and your result will appear on the screen.

-You can then download and save your marksheet for future use.

Assam Board 10th 2026: Pass percentage & earlier performance trends

The pass percentage is a key highlight of the HSLC Result 2026, showing the overall performance of students across Assam. The board will also share year-wise comparisons, along with data on boys vs girls performance and district-wise results to highlight trends and top-performing regions.

Overall, the result day brings a mix of joy, relief, and anxiety, making it a significant moment for lakhs of students awaiting their Class 10 results, as it plays a crucial role in shaping their future academic and career choices.