AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is slated to announce the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 today, June 19, at 10 AM. Students who have taken up the examination for the AP Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be able to check their scorecards online through the board’s official portal.

The results will be out online, allowing students to check their marks by using their hall ticket credentials. The supplementary examinations were held for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular SSC examinations and were given another chance to improve their marks.

Where to check AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026

After the results are out, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites:

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

Candidates are advised to be ready with their hall ticket and rely on the official websites for all the latest updates on the results.

How to download AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026

Students will need to follow the steps below:

1. Visit the official BSEP website-

2. Click on the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 link highlighted on the homepage.

3. Fill in the login credentials along with the hall ticket number.

4. Click on submit after entering all the details.

5. Student will be able to see their scores on the screen.

6. Download the marks memo and save it for future use.

7. Take a printout of the result

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Details to cross-check on the marks memo

After downloading the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026, students should carefully check all the details mentioned on the result. This includes candidates’ names, subject-wise score obtained, hall ticket number, grades allotted and final qualifying status. Students will also need to verify that their personal details are correctly mentioned on the scorecards. In case of any error, they should immediately report it to the school authorities or the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh.

What happens after the results are out?

Students who have successfully qualified for the supplementary examinations will be eligible to continue their academic journey and can apply to Intermediate and other high secondary courses. The supplementary exams offer candidates a chance to complete their class 10 qualification without wasting an academic year.

Those who are dissatisfied with their results should keep a tab of the official BSEAP notifications related to recounting, verification and other post-results services.