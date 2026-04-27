AP SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is likely to announce the AP SSC Results 2026 soon. Last year, the board released the results on April 23 at 10 am.

Once the results are declared, students who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams will be able to check and download their AP SSC marks memo from the official websites – bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The results will also be available via DigiLocker and IVRS. Around 6,40,916 students appeared for the AP Class 10 exams this year and are expected to receive their scorecards this week.

How to check AP SSC Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website – bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘AP 10th Results 2026’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and required details

Step 4: Click on submit to view your result

Step 5: Download the marks memo and take a printout for future use

AP SSC Result 2026: What is the passing criteria?

To pass the AP SSC 2026 exams, students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks. Those who fail in one or more subjects can either apply for supplementary exams through their schools or opt for recounting/re-verification if they believe there has been an error in evaluation.

Looking at previous years, the overall performance has seen fluctuations. In 2025, out of 6,14,459 students who appeared, 4,98,585 passed, taking the pass percentage to 81.14 per cent. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 84.09 compared to 78.31 for boys. In 2024, 6,16,615 students appeared, and the overall pass percentage stood at 86.69 per cent, with 5,34,574 students passing. In 2023, 6,64,152 students took the exam, but the pass percentage dropped to 72.26 per cent.

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