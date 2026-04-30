AP SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is set to announce the AP SSC Class 10 results today on its official websites – results.bse.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in. Students will be able to check their scorecards from 11 am onwards by logging in with their credentials once the results are declared.

Alternatively, students can also check their AP SSC Class 10th Result on IE Education Portal here.

The AP SSC Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 16 to April 1 in a single shift, following a pen-and-paper format. Each exam was held between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm.

Earlier, the board released hall tickets on March 5 through its official websites as well as the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance number (9552300009) to ensure easy access for students. The hall ticket included important details such as the student’s name, roll number, photograph, exam centre address, and subject-wise schedule. Carrying the hall ticket to the examination centre was mandatory.

How to Check AP Class 10 Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to access and download their AP SSC Class 10 marks memo once the results are declared:

Visit the official websites – bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for “SSC Public Examinations March 2026 Result.”

Enter your hall ticket number in the required field.

Submit the details to view your result on the screen.

Download the marks memo and keep a copy saved for future reference.

AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026: What is the minimum passing criteria?

Students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject to pass the AP SSC exams 2026. Those who do not meet the minimum qualifying criteria will be considered failed and will have the option to appear for compartment exams conducted by BSEAP. Details regarding the supplementary exam registration and schedule will be announced soon.

Last year, the Class 10 examinations were held from March 17 to March 31, and the results were declared on April 23, 2025. A total of 6,14,459 students appeared for the exams, of which 4,98,585 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.14%.

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