AP SSC 10th Results 2026, bse.ap.gov.in Live: BSEAP to announce Andhra Pradesh Class 10 scorecards today – Check time, official websites
AP SSC Result 2026 Live, BSEAP Class 10th Result Direct Link bse.ap.gov.in, results.bse.ap.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in: The AP SSC Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 16 to April 1 in a single shift.
AP SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is set to announce the AP SSC Class 10 results today on its official websites – results.bse.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in. Students will be able to check their scorecards from 11 am onwards by logging in with their credentials once the results are declared.
The AP SSC Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 16 to April 1 in a single shift, following a pen-and-paper format. Each exam was held between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm.
Earlier, the board released hall tickets on March 5 through its official websites as well as the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance number (9552300009) to ensure easy access for students. The hall ticket included important details such as the student’s name, roll number, photograph, exam centre address, and subject-wise schedule. Carrying the hall ticket to the examination centre was mandatory.
How to Check AP Class 10 Result 2026
Students can follow these simple steps to access and download their AP SSC Class 10 marks memo once the results are declared:
On the homepage, click on the link for “SSC Public Examinations March 2026 Result.”
Enter your hall ticket number in the required field.
Submit the details to view your result on the screen.
Download the marks memo and keep a copy saved for future reference.
AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026: What is the minimum passing criteria?
Students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject to pass the AP SSC exams 2026. Those who do not meet the minimum qualifying criteria will be considered failed and will have the option to appear for compartment exams conducted by BSEAP. Details regarding the supplementary exam registration and schedule will be announced soon.
Last year, the Class 10 examinations were held from March 17 to March 31, and the results were declared on April 23, 2025. A total of 6,14,459 students appeared for the exams, of which 4,98,585 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.14%.
Live Updates
09:01 (IST)
30 Apr 2026
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Exam schedule overview
The AP SSC examinations were conducted from March 16 to April 1 or 2, 2026. The exams followed a structured timetable designed to ensure smooth conduct and adequate preparation time between different subjects.
08:46 (IST)
30 Apr 2026
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Keep your hall ticket handy
To access results, students must enter their Hall Ticket Number. This unique identification number is essential for retrieving individual marksheets and should be kept ready before the result announcement to avoid delays.
08:37 (IST)
30 Apr 2026
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Additional result platforms
Apart from official websites, results may also be available on examresults.ap.nic.in and DigiLocker. Educational portals like Manabadi may mirror the results shortly after release, offering additional access points during peak traffic periods.
08:24 (IST)
30 Apr 2026
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check scorecards
Students can check their results on official portals such as bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. These platforms are managed by the board and provide authentic and reliable information, making them the primary sources for accessing marksheets.
08:04 (IST)
30 Apr 2026
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Total student participation
Approximately 6.4 to 6.5 lakh students are awaiting their results this year. This includes both regular and private candidates, reflecting the large scale at which the AP SSC examinations are conducted across Andhra Pradesh every academic session.
07:48 (IST)
30 Apr 2026
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: State Education Minister confirms result details
The result schedule has been officially confirmed by Education Minister Nara Lokesh. His announcement provides clarity and ends speculation around the result date, ensuring students and parents can prepare in advance for accessing their marks and planning next academic steps.
07:29 (IST)
30 Apr 2026
AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Hello and welcome to our blog!
The AP SSC Class 10 Results 2026 will be declared today, April 30, at 11:00 AM IST. This announcement by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh marks a crucial academic milestone for lakhs of students who appeared for the examinations earlier this year across the state. Follow this live blog to get all the latest updates.