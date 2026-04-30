AP SSC Result 2026 (OUT): The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh has officially declared the AP Class 10 SSC Result today 2026, bringing an end to the anticipation among students. Along with the scorecards, the board has also released the overall pass percentage and key performance highlights, offering a clear insight into this year’s results and student achievements across the state.

Alternatively, students can also check their AP SSC Class 10th Result on IE Education Portal here.

Students can now check their individual scorecards on the official portals by entering their hall ticket number, while also reviewing the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and other key statistics released by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh. These insights not only highlight this year’s academic trends but also help students evaluate their performance in a broader context, compare results across regions, and better understand the overall outcome and competitiveness of the examination.

BSEAP SSC Class 10th Result 2026: Check overall pass percentage

The overall pass percentage has risen to 85.25%, marking an improvement from last year’s 81.14%. Girls have outperformed boys this year, recording a pass percentage of 87.90% compared to 82.68% among boys. Meanwhile, government-managed schools have also shown improvement, with the pass rate rising to 78.39% from 72.8% last year.

BSEAP SSC Class 10th Result 2026: How to download scorecard online

By following the above step by step process, students can easily check and download their AP SSC Result 2026 without any difficulty.

-Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh –bse.ap.gov.in

-Click on the link that says “AP SSC Result 2026” on the homepage

-Enter your hall ticket number in the required field

-Click on the Submit button

-Your Class 10 scorecard will appear on the screen

BSEAP SSC Class 10th Result 2026: Official website to check scorecard online

–bse.ap.gov.in – Main official website

–results.bse.ap.gov.in – Dedicated result portal

–bseaps.in – Official mirror website

–results.cgg.gov.in – Government result portal

These platforms are managed by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh and will provide direct access to the AP SSC Result 2026. Students can enter their roll number on any of these websites to view and download their provisional marksheet easily.

BSEAP SSC Class 10th Result 2026: What is passing criteria

The passing criteria for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) examinations, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, require students to secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to be declared successful. In addition to meeting the subject-wise requirement, candidates must also satisfy the overall criteria set by the board.

Students who do not achieve the minimum marks in one or more subjects will be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations.